Mather Group LLC. Purchases Shares of 2,983 Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C)

Mather Group LLC. purchased a new stake in shares of Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C – Free Report) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund purchased 2,983 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $189,000.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Tejara Capital Ltd purchased a new position in Citigroup during the third quarter valued at approximately $18,768,000. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. purchased a new position in Citigroup during the third quarter valued at approximately $1,936,000. V Square Quantitative Management LLC raised its position in Citigroup by 1,078.8% during the third quarter. V Square Quantitative Management LLC now owns 4,904 shares of the company’s stock valued at $202,000 after acquiring an additional 4,488 shares in the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of Citigroup by 8.5% in the third quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 418,580 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,210,000 after acquiring an additional 32,644 shares during the period. Finally, LPL Financial LLC grew its position in shares of Citigroup by 1.5% during the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 840,283 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,561,000 after acquiring an additional 12,130 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.72% of the company’s stock.

Citigroup Stock Up 1.2 %

Citigroup stock opened at $60.78 on Thursday. Citigroup Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $38.17 and a fifty-two week high of $64.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.50, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a current ratio of 0.95. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $61.68 and a 200 day moving average price of $57.24. The company has a market capitalization of $115.93 billion, a PE ratio of 17.98, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.91 and a beta of 1.48.

Citigroup Dividend Announcement

Citigroup ( NYSE:C Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Friday, April 12th. The company reported $1.58 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.29 by $0.29. Citigroup had a net margin of 4.90% and a return on equity of 6.17%. The firm had revenue of $21.10 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $20.46 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.86 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.6% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts expect that Citigroup Inc. will post 5.96 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 24th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 6th were paid a dividend of $0.53 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 3rd. This represents a $2.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.49%. Citigroup’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 62.72%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts recently commented on C shares. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods boosted their price target on shares of Citigroup from $66.00 to $69.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday. The Goldman Sachs Group reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Citigroup in a research note on Monday, April 1st. StockNews.com raised Citigroup from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 19th. Oppenheimer lowered their price objective on Citigroup from $87.00 to $86.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 30th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a $80.00 price target on shares of Citigroup in a research note on Monday, April 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Citigroup has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $65.03.

Citigroup Company Profile

Citigroup Inc, a diversified financial service holding company, provides various financial product and services to consumers, corporations, governments, and institutions worldwide. It operates through five segments: Services, Markets, Banking, U.S. Personal Banking, and Wealth. The Services segment includes Treasury and Trade Solutions, which provides cash management, trade, and working capital solutions to multinational corporations, financial institutions, and public sector organizations; and Securities Services, such as cross-border support for clients, local market expertise, post-trade technologies, data solutions, and various securities services solutions.

