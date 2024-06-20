Mather Group LLC. Reduces Holdings in Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN)

Mather Group LLC. reduced its position in Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN – Free Report) by 8.8% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 15,445 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 1,495 shares during the period. Mather Group LLC.’s holdings in Texas Instruments were worth $2,633,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of TXN. Tennessee Valley Asset Management Partners purchased a new position in Texas Instruments in the fourth quarter valued at about $25,000. Life Planning Partners Inc acquired a new position in shares of Texas Instruments in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Richardson Financial Services Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Texas Instruments during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Scarborough Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Texas Instruments during the fourth quarter worth approximately $26,000. Finally, Pacific Capital Wealth Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Texas Instruments in the fourth quarter worth $31,000. 84.99% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

TXN has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Barclays increased their price objective on shares of Texas Instruments from $150.00 to $190.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, May 20th. TD Cowen lifted their price target on Texas Instruments from $160.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 24th. Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on Texas Instruments in a research note on Thursday, May 16th. They set an “underweight” rating and a $150.00 price objective on the stock. Robert W. Baird lifted their target price on Texas Instruments from $125.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 25th. Finally, Mizuho upped their price target on Texas Instruments from $164.00 to $170.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 24th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Texas Instruments currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $182.48.

Texas Instruments Price Performance

Shares of TXN opened at $196.25 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $178.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.62, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.25 and a beta of 1.00. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $186.32 and its 200-day moving average is $173.50. Texas Instruments Incorporated has a one year low of $139.48 and a one year high of $206.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a quick ratio of 3.76 and a current ratio of 4.91.

Texas Instruments (NASDAQ:TXN – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, April 23rd. The semiconductor company reported $1.20 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.07 by $0.13. The firm had revenue of $3.66 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.61 billion. Texas Instruments had a net margin of 35.16% and a return on equity of 35.28%. Texas Instruments’s quarterly revenue was down 16.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.85 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that Texas Instruments Incorporated will post 5.13 EPS for the current year.

Texas Instruments Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, May 21st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 8th were given a $1.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, May 7th. This represents a $5.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.65%. Texas Instruments’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 81.12%.

Insider Activity at Texas Instruments

In other Texas Instruments news, Director Robert E. Sanchez sold 10,539 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $174.97, for a total value of $1,844,008.83. Following the transaction, the director now owns 20,461 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,580,061.17. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other Texas Instruments news, Director Robert E. Sanchez sold 10,539 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $174.97, for a total value of $1,844,008.83. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 20,461 shares in the company, valued at $3,580,061.17. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Chairman Richard K. Templeton sold 104,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $178.68, for a total transaction of $18,582,720.00. Following the sale, the chairman now owns 403,851 shares in the company, valued at approximately $72,160,096.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 328,969 shares of company stock valued at $58,427,984 over the last 90 days. 0.68% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About Texas Instruments

Texas Instruments Incorporated designs, manufactures, and sells semiconductors to electronics designers and manufacturers in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Analog and Embedded Processing segments. The Analog segment offers power products to manage power requirements across various voltage levels, including battery-management solutions, DC/DC switching regulators, AC/DC and isolated controllers and converters, power switches, linear regulators, voltage references, and lighting products.

