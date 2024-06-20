Mather Group LLC. Sells 1,924 Shares of The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS)

Mather Group LLC. lowered its stake in shares of The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS – Free Report) by 13.0% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 12,827 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock after selling 1,924 shares during the quarter. Mather Group LLC.’s holdings in Walt Disney were worth $1,570,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in Walt Disney by 1.0% during the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 151,443,502 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $13,673,834,000 after purchasing an additional 1,555,748 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in Walt Disney by 0.4% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 44,318,444 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $3,592,010,000 after buying an additional 195,512 shares during the last quarter. Trian Fund Management L.P. raised its stake in Walt Disney by 411.6% in the third quarter. Trian Fund Management L.P. now owns 32,868,307 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $2,663,976,000 after buying an additional 26,443,257 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp raised its stake in Walt Disney by 10.6% in the third quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 24,859,476 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $2,014,861,000 after buying an additional 2,384,407 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Walt Disney in the fourth quarter valued at about $1,938,647,000. Institutional investors own 65.71% of the company’s stock.

Shares of DIS stock opened at $101.50 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a current ratio of 0.75 and a quick ratio of 0.69. The company has a market cap of $185.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 110.33, a PEG ratio of 1.26 and a beta of 1.40. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $106.45 and a 200-day simple moving average of $104.18. The Walt Disney Company has a 1-year low of $78.73 and a 1-year high of $123.74.

Walt Disney ( NYSE:DIS Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 7th. The entertainment giant reported $1.21 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.12 by $0.09. Walt Disney had a return on equity of 8.37% and a net margin of 1.90%. The business had revenue of $22.08 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $22.12 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.93 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 1.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts expect that The Walt Disney Company will post 4.75 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on DIS shares. Evercore ISI decreased their price target on Walt Disney from $130.00 to $128.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 8th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on Walt Disney from $128.00 to $141.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 23rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. assumed coverage on Walt Disney in a research note on Thursday, April 11th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $140.00 price objective for the company. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Walt Disney from $110.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, March 4th. Finally, Daiwa Capital Markets restated a “buy” rating and issued a $133.00 price objective on shares of Walt Disney in a research note on Monday, April 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and twenty-two have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $126.29.

In related news, EVP Sonia L. Coleman sold 1,857 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $121.92, for a total transaction of $226,405.44. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 4,400 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $536,448. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, EVP Sonia L. Coleman sold 1,857 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $121.92, for a total transaction of $226,405.44. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 4,400 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $536,448. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director James P. Gorman bought 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 8th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $106.03 per share, for a total transaction of $2,120,600.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 20,467 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,170,116.01. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.10% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

The Walt Disney Company operates as an entertainment company worldwide. It operates through three segments: Entertainment, Sports, and Experiences. The company produces and distributes film and television video streaming content under the ABC Television Network, Disney, Freeform, FX, Fox, National Geographic, and Star brand television channels, as well as ABC television stations and A+E television networks; and produces original content under the ABC Signature, Disney Branded Television, FX Productions, Lucasfilm, Marvel, National Geographic Studios, Pixar, Searchlight Pictures, Twentieth Century Studios, 20th Television, and Walt Disney Pictures banners.

