Mather Group LLC. Sells 6,917 Shares of Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC)

Mather Group LLC. trimmed its stake in Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC – Free Report) by 21.0% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 26,036 shares of the chip maker’s stock after selling 6,917 shares during the period. Mather Group LLC.’s holdings in Intel were worth $1,150,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Marion Wealth Management lifted its stake in shares of Intel by 23.8% in the 1st quarter. Marion Wealth Management now owns 5,619 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $248,000 after purchasing an additional 1,080 shares during the last quarter. RVW Wealth LLC bought a new stake in shares of Intel in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $277,000. First Hawaiian Bank lifted its stake in shares of Intel by 6.2% in the 1st quarter. First Hawaiian Bank now owns 43,890 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $1,939,000 after purchasing an additional 2,549 shares during the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC lifted its stake in shares of Intel by 11.7% in the 1st quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 29,913 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $1,321,000 after purchasing an additional 3,141 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Compass Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Intel by 17,628.5% in the 1st quarter. Compass Wealth Management LLC now owns 35,457 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $1,566,000 after purchasing an additional 35,257 shares during the last quarter. 64.53% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

INTC has been the subject of several analyst reports. Truist Financial lowered their price objective on Intel from $45.00 to $33.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, April 26th. Barclays reduced their price target on Intel from $44.00 to $40.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, April 26th. TD Cowen reduced their price target on Intel from $42.00 to $35.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, April 26th. Wedbush reduced their price target on Intel from $40.00 to $32.50 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, April 26th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on Intel in a report on Monday, May 13th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $34.00 price target on the stock. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twenty-three have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $39.58.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, CEO Patrick P. Gelsinger purchased 4,100 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 1st. The stock was bought at an average price of $30.29 per share, with a total value of $124,189.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 39,375 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,192,668.75. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, CEO Patrick P. Gelsinger acquired 4,100 shares of Intel stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 1st. The stock was acquired at an average price of $30.29 per share, for a total transaction of $124,189.00. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 39,375 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,192,668.75. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Patrick P. Gelsinger acquired 4,000 shares of Intel stock in a transaction on Monday, April 29th. The shares were bought at an average price of $31.42 per share, with a total value of $125,680.00. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 35,275 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,108,340.50. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.04% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Intel Stock Performance

Shares of INTC opened at $30.63 on Thursday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $31.80 and a two-hundred day moving average of $40.08. Intel Co. has a one year low of $29.73 and a one year high of $51.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a current ratio of 1.57. The stock has a market cap of $130.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.91, a P/E/G ratio of 14.60 and a beta of 1.06.

Intel (NASDAQ:INTC – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 25th. The chip maker reported ($0.06) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.03) by ($0.03). Intel had a return on equity of 2.19% and a net margin of 7.36%. The firm had revenue of $12.72 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.76 billion. As a group, research analysts predict that Intel Co. will post 0.09 EPS for the current year.

Intel Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Saturday, June 1st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 7th were given a dividend of $0.125 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, May 6th. This represents a $0.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.63%. Intel’s dividend payout ratio is currently 52.08%.

Intel Company Profile

Intel Corporation designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and sells computing and related products and services worldwide. It operates through Client Computing Group, Data Center and AI, Network and Edge, Mobileye, and Intel Foundry Services segments. The company's products portfolio comprises central processing units and chipsets, system-on-chips (SoCs), and multichip packages; mobile and desktop processors; hardware products comprising graphics processing units (GPUs), domain-specific accelerators, and field programmable gate arrays (FPGAs); and memory and storage, connectivity and networking, and other semiconductor products.

Featured Articles

