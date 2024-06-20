Mawson Gold (TSE:MAW) PT Set at C$1.15 by Ventum Financial

Mawson Gold (TSE:MAW – Get Free Report) has been assigned a C$1.15 target price by analysts at Ventum Financial in a research note issued on Thursday, BayStreet.CA reports. The brokerage presently has a “buy” rating on the stock.

Mawson Gold Stock Performance

The business’s fifty day moving average price is C$0.35. Mawson Gold has a one year low of C$0.14 and a one year high of C$0.42. The company has a current ratio of 5.79, a quick ratio of 13.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12. The company has a market capitalization of C$101.97 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -17.25 and a beta of 1.50.

About Mawson Gold

Mawson Gold Limited operates as a gold exploration company in Finland and Sweden. The company also explores for cobalt, copper, lead, zinc, and silver deposits. Its flagship project is the Rompas-Rajapalot project that consists of 5 granted exploration permits and 8 exploration permit applications located in Finland.

