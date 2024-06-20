Melia Wealth LLC Acquires Shares of 669,800 Oaktree Specialty Lending Co. (NASDAQ:OCSL)

Melia Wealth LLC bought a new position in Oaktree Specialty Lending Co. (NASDAQ:OCSL – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm bought 669,800 shares of the credit services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $13,168,000. Oaktree Specialty Lending comprises 7.4% of Melia Wealth LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 7th largest holding.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in OCSL. Confluence Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in Oaktree Specialty Lending during the first quarter worth $738,000. Visionary Wealth Advisors grew its stake in shares of Oaktree Specialty Lending by 3.2% during the 4th quarter. Visionary Wealth Advisors now owns 88,816 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $1,814,000 after purchasing an additional 2,741 shares during the period. Muzinich & Co. Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Oaktree Specialty Lending by 10.1% in the 4th quarter. Muzinich & Co. Inc. now owns 240,733 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $4,916,000 after purchasing an additional 22,081 shares in the last quarter. TMD Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Oaktree Specialty Lending by 11.9% in the fourth quarter. TMD Wealth Management LLC now owns 240,836 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $4,918,000 after purchasing an additional 25,673 shares during the period. Finally, Waterloo Capital L.P. purchased a new stake in Oaktree Specialty Lending during the fourth quarter worth about $401,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 36.79% of the company’s stock.

OCSL has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on shares of Oaktree Specialty Lending from $21.00 to $20.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, April 12th. JMP Securities reaffirmed a “market outperform” rating and issued a $21.00 price objective on shares of Oaktree Specialty Lending in a research note on Tuesday, March 26th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $20.67.

Shares of NASDAQ OCSL traded up $0.07 on Thursday, hitting $18.99. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 532,338 shares, compared to its average volume of 620,394. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $19.38 and a 200-day moving average of $19.89. The company has a market capitalization of $1.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.12 and a beta of 1.09. Oaktree Specialty Lending Co. has a 12-month low of $18.41 and a 12-month high of $21.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 0.24 and a quick ratio of 0.24.

Oaktree Specialty Lending (NASDAQ:OCSL – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 30th. The credit services provider reported $0.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.57 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $94.03 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $99.66 million. Oaktree Specialty Lending had a return on equity of 12.16% and a net margin of 25.90%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.62 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that Oaktree Specialty Lending Co. will post 2.28 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 28th. Investors of record on Friday, June 14th will be paid a dividend of $0.55 per share. This represents a $2.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 11.59%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 14th. Oaktree Specialty Lending’s payout ratio is currently 164.18%.

Oaktree Specialty Lending Corporation is a business development company. The fund specializing in investments in middle market, bridge financing, first and second lien debt financing, unsecured and mezzanine loan, mezzanine debt, senior and junior secured debt, expansions, sponsor-led acquisitions, preferred equity, and management buyouts in small and mid-sized companies.

