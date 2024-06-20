MetisDAO Tops 24 Hour Volume of $14.39 Million (METIS)

MetisDAO (METIS) traded 2.7% lower against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 0:00 AM ET on June 19th. MetisDAO has a market capitalization of $302.01 million and approximately $14.39 million worth of MetisDAO was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, MetisDAO has traded 10.9% lower against the US dollar. One MetisDAO token can now be purchased for approximately $53.11 or 0.00081492 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Toncoin (TON) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $7.10 or 0.00010888 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $6.03 or 0.00009249 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $65,174.76 or 1.00002185 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $8.11 or 0.00012438 BTC.

BITICA COIN (BDCC) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0400 or 0.00000061 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded up 22.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.64 or 0.00000978 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.40 or 0.00005221 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded up 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0312 or 0.00000048 BTC.

Threshold (T) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0235 or 0.00000036 BTC.

MetisDAO (CRYPTO:METIS) is a token. Its genesis date was May 13th, 2021. MetisDAO’s total supply is 10,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 5,686,334 tokens. MetisDAO’s official message board is metisdao.medium.com. MetisDAO’s official Twitter account is @metisl2. The official website for MetisDAO is www.metis.io.

According to CryptoCompare, “Metis (METIS) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2021and operates on the Ethereum platform. Metis has a current supply of 10,000,000 with 5,686,334.342 in circulation. The last known price of Metis is 55.06208824 USD and is up 3.20 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 248 active market(s) with $19,624,134.58 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.metis.io.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as MetisDAO directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire MetisDAO should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase MetisDAO using one of the exchanges listed above.

