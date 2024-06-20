MicroSectors U.S. Big Oil Index -3x Inverse Leveraged ETN (NYSEARCA:NRGD) Shares Down 4.2%

MicroSectors U.S. Big Oil Index -3x Inverse Leveraged ETN (NYSEARCA:NRGD – Get Free Report)’s stock price fell 4.2% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $178.38 and last traded at $179.20. 7,931 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 76% from the average session volume of 33,485 shares. The stock had previously closed at $186.98.

MicroSectors U.S. Big Oil Index -3x Inverse Leveraged ETN Stock Down 6.8 %

The stock has a market cap of $127.12 billion and a PE ratio of 2.48. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $159.57 and a 200-day simple moving average of $189.51.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On MicroSectors U.S. Big Oil Index -3x Inverse Leveraged ETN

An institutional investor recently raised its position in MicroSectors U.S. Big Oil Index -3x Inverse Leveraged ETN stock. Wellspring Financial Advisors LLC lifted its position in MicroSectors U.S. Big Oil Index -3x Inverse Leveraged ETN (NYSEARCA:NRGD – Free Report) by 4.5% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 2,025 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 87 shares during the quarter. Wellspring Financial Advisors LLC owned about 10.13% of MicroSectors U.S. Big Oil Index -3x Inverse Leveraged ETN worth $465,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

MicroSectors U.S. Big Oil Index -3x Inverse Leveraged ETN Company Profile

The MicroSectors U.S. Big Oil Index -3X Inverse Leveraged ETN (NRGD) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Solactive MicroSectors U.S. Big Oil index. The fund tracks three times the inverse of the performance of an equal-weighted index of U.S. Oil & Gas Companies. NRGD was launched on Apr 12, 2019 and is issued by REX Microsectors.

