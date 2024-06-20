MicroStrategy Incorporated (NASDAQ:MSTR) Receives $2,012.40 Consensus Target Price from Brokerages

Shares of MicroStrategy Incorporated (NASDAQ:MSTR – Get Free Report) have earned an average rating of “Buy” from the five analysts that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy recommendation and one has issued a strong buy recommendation on the company. The average 12 month price objective among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $2,012.40.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on MSTR shares. Canaccord Genuity Group upped their target price on MicroStrategy from $1,590.00 to $2,047.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 29th. TD Cowen reduced their price objective on MicroStrategy from $1,560.00 to $1,450.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 20th. StockNews.com raised MicroStrategy to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, March 18th. BTIG Research boosted their target price on shares of MicroStrategy from $780.00 to $1,800.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 5th. Finally, Benchmark reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $1,875.00 price target on shares of MicroStrategy in a research note on Thursday, April 25th.

Shares of MSTR stock opened at $1,469.43 on Friday. MicroStrategy has a fifty-two week low of $289.69 and a fifty-two week high of $1,999.99. The company has a quick ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.48. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $1,429.09 and a 200-day simple moving average of $1,079.33. The stock has a market cap of $26.07 billion, a P/E ratio of -219.32 and a beta of 3.08.

MicroStrategy (NASDAQ:MSTR – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Monday, April 29th. The software maker reported ($8.26) earnings per share for the quarter. MicroStrategy had a negative net margin of 17.40% and a negative return on equity of 8.37%. The business had revenue of $115.25 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $124.80 million.

In related news, Chairman Michael J. Saylor sold 1,140 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,951.33, for a total value of $2,224,516.20. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now directly owns 1,140 shares in the company, valued at $2,224,516.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders sold a total of 42,805 shares of company stock valued at $62,977,536 in the last 90 days. 13.18% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in MSTR. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of MicroStrategy in the 4th quarter valued at about $70,990,000. Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC acquired a new position in MicroStrategy during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $379,000. New York State Common Retirement Fund lifted its position in MicroStrategy by 7.7% during the fourth quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 5,121 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $3,235,000 after buying an additional 366 shares in the last quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC grew its stake in MicroStrategy by 23.4% during the fourth quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 2,636 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,665,000 after buying an additional 500 shares during the period. Finally, IFP Advisors Inc increased its position in shares of MicroStrategy by 90.0% in the fourth quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 2,874 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,815,000 after acquiring an additional 1,361 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.03% of the company’s stock.

MicroStrategy Incorporated provides artificial intelligence-powered enterprise analytics software and services in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and internationally. It offers MicroStrategy ONE, which provides non-technical users with the ability to directly access novel and actionable insights for decision-making; and MicroStrategy Cloud for Government service, which offers always-on threat monitoring that meets the rigorous technical and regulatory needs of governments and financial institutions.

