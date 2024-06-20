Mid American Wealth Advisory Group Inc. Buys 1,410 Shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (NYSEARCA:VIG)

Mid American Wealth Advisory Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (NYSEARCA:VIG – Free Report) by 5.8% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 25,762 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,410 shares during the period. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF makes up about 3.2% of Mid American Wealth Advisory Group Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 8th biggest position. Mid American Wealth Advisory Group Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF were worth $4,704,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of VIG. Oliver Luxxe Assets LLC grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 0.5% during the fourth quarter. Oliver Luxxe Assets LLC now owns 12,945 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,206,000 after buying an additional 58 shares in the last quarter. Reynders McVeigh Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 0.5% during the fourth quarter. Reynders McVeigh Capital Management LLC now owns 12,474 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,126,000 after buying an additional 60 shares in the last quarter. BCS Wealth Management grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 2.3% during the fourth quarter. BCS Wealth Management now owns 2,763 shares of the company’s stock valued at $471,000 after buying an additional 61 shares in the last quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 2.5% during the fourth quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 2,526 shares of the company’s stock valued at $430,000 after buying an additional 61 shares in the last quarter. Finally, North Star Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 0.6% during the fourth quarter. North Star Asset Management Inc. now owns 10,880 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,854,000 after buying an additional 62 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF Trading Up 0.2 %

NYSEARCA VIG traded up $0.42 on Wednesday, reaching $185.11. The stock had a trading volume of 619,571 shares, compared to its average volume of 915,501. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $179.62 and a 200 day moving average price of $176.24. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF has a 1 year low of $149.67 and a 1 year high of $185.35. The company has a market capitalization of $80.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.54 and a beta of 0.78.

About Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF

Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the investment performance of the Dividend Achievers Select Index. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation Index Fund. The Fund will hold all the stocks in the index in approximately the same proportions as their weightings in the index.

