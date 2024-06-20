Mid American Wealth Advisory Group Inc. Has $428,000 Stock Position in iShares Gold Trust (NYSEARCA:IAU)

Mid American Wealth Advisory Group Inc. decreased its position in shares of iShares Gold Trust (NYSEARCA:IAU – Free Report) by 11.7% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 10,189 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 1,347 shares during the period. Mid American Wealth Advisory Group Inc.’s holdings in iShares Gold Trust were worth $428,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of IAU. ORG Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Gold Trust in the fourth quarter worth about $28,000. Pingora Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Gold Trust in the fourth quarter worth about $31,000. Signature Resources Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Gold Trust in the fourth quarter worth about $32,000. North Star Investment Management Corp. lifted its position in shares of iShares Gold Trust by 125.7% during the 4th quarter. North Star Investment Management Corp. now owns 860 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 479 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Chilton Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares Gold Trust by 162.8% during the 4th quarter. Chilton Capital Management LLC now owns 875 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 542 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 59.67% of the company’s stock.

iShares Gold Trust Price Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA IAU traded up $0.18 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $44.03. 4,548,498 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,637,029. iShares Gold Trust has a 1-year low of $34.35 and a 1-year high of $46.08. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $44.31 and its 200-day moving average price is $41.14.

iShares Gold Trust Profile

iShares Gold Trust (the Trust) is to own gold transferred to the Trust in exchange for shares issued by the Trust (Shares). Each Share represents a fractional undivided beneficial interest in the net assets of the Trust. The assets of the Trust consist of gold held by the Trust’s custodian on behalf of the Trust.

