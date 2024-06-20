Mitie Group plc (OTCMKTS:MITFY) Announces Dividend Increase – $0.13 Per Share

Mitie Group plc (OTCMKTS:MITFYGet Free Report) announced a dividend on Saturday, June 8th, NASDAQ reports. Investors of record on Friday, June 21st will be paid a dividend of 0.1343 per share on Tuesday, August 20th. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 21st. This is an increase from Mitie Group’s previous dividend of $0.04.

Mitie Group Stock Performance

Mitie Group stock opened at $6.00 on Thursday. Mitie Group has a twelve month low of $4.45 and a twelve month high of $6.30. The company has a quick ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $5.94 and its 200-day simple moving average is $5.50.

About Mitie Group

(Get Free Report)

Mitie Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides strategic outsourcing services in the United Kingdom and internationally. The company operates in eight segments: Business Services, Technical Services, Central Government & Defense (CG&D), Communities, Care & Custody, Landscapes, Waste, and Spain.

Featured Articles

Dividend History for Mitie Group (OTCMKTS:MITFY)

