Mitie Group plc (OTCMKTS:MITFY) Announces Dividend Increase – $0.13 Per Share

Mitie Group plc (OTCMKTS:MITFY – Get Free Report) announced a dividend on Saturday, June 8th, NASDAQ reports. Investors of record on Friday, June 21st will be paid a dividend of 0.1343 per share on Tuesday, August 20th. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 21st. This is an increase from Mitie Group’s previous dividend of $0.04.
Mitie Group Stock Performance
Mitie Group stock opened at $6.00 on Thursday. Mitie Group has a twelve month low of $4.45 and a twelve month high of $6.30. The company has a quick ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $5.94 and its 200-day simple moving average is $5.50.
About Mitie Group
