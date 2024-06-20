MKS Instruments (NASDAQ:MKSI) Reaches New 1-Year High at $138.93

MKS Instruments, Inc. (NASDAQ:MKSI – Get Free Report)’s share price hit a new 52-week high on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $138.93 and last traded at $137.96, with a volume of 245057 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $136.19.

MKSI has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on MKS Instruments from $115.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 2nd. KeyCorp increased their price target on MKS Instruments from $140.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, May 23rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a “hold” rating and issued a $140.00 target price on shares of MKS Instruments in a research note on Thursday. TD Cowen raised their target price on MKS Instruments from $150.00 to $160.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 12th. Finally, Benchmark restated a “buy” rating and issued a $142.00 target price on shares of MKS Instruments in a research note on Friday, May 10th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $144.17.

The firm has a market cap of $8.83 billion, a P/E ratio of -5.14, a PEG ratio of 4.34 and a beta of 1.65. The company has a current ratio of 3.69, a quick ratio of 2.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.94. The company’s 50-day moving average is $125.43 and its two-hundred day moving average is $117.01.

MKS Instruments (NASDAQ:MKSI – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 8th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $1.18 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.75 by $0.43. The firm had revenue of $868.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $848.94 million. MKS Instruments had a negative net margin of 48.24% and a positive return on equity of 13.90%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 9.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.48 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that MKS Instruments, Inc. will post 4.72 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 7th. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 28th were issued a $0.22 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 24th. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.67%. MKS Instruments’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -3.30%.

In related news, Director Elizabeth Mora sold 275 shares of MKS Instruments stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $129.41, for a total value of $35,587.75. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 18,209 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,356,426.69. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 0.46% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in shares of MKS Instruments by 0.6% during the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 6,892,941 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $709,077,000 after purchasing an additional 39,045 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its position in shares of MKS Instruments by 14.9% during the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 4,490,779 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $461,966,000 after purchasing an additional 581,453 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC grew its position in shares of MKS Instruments by 10.8% during the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 3,464,620 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $299,828,000 after purchasing an additional 338,347 shares in the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB grew its position in shares of MKS Instruments by 143.1% during the 1st quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 2,141,676 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $282,102,000 after purchasing an additional 1,260,792 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cooke & Bieler LP grew its position in shares of MKS Instruments by 2.4% during the 4th quarter. Cooke & Bieler LP now owns 1,157,767 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $119,099,000 after purchasing an additional 27,635 shares in the last quarter. 99.79% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

MKS Instruments, Inc provides foundational technology solutions to semiconductor manufacturing, electronics and packaging, and specialty industrial applications in the United States, Germany, China, South Korea, and internationally. It operates through Vacuum Solutions Division (VSD), Photonics Solutions Division (PSD), and Material Solutions Division (MSD) segments.

