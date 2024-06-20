Monarch Cement (OTCMKTS:MCEM) Reaches New 52-Week High at $198.00

The Monarch Cement Company (OTCMKTS:MCEM – Get Free Report) reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $198.00 and last traded at $198.00, with a volume of 460 shares. The stock had previously closed at $190.00.
Monarch Cement Stock Performance
The stock has a market cap of $730.62 million, a P/E ratio of 8.87 and a beta of 0.54. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $188.06 and its 200-day moving average price is $171.57.
Monarch Cement (OTCMKTS:MCEM – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Friday, May 10th. The construction company reported $4.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $50.09 million during the quarter. Monarch Cement had a net margin of 30.92% and a return on equity of 24.93%.
Monarch Cement Dividend Announcement
About Monarch Cement
The Monarch Cement Company engages in the manufacture and sale of portland cement in the United States. The company also provides masonry cement, ready-mixed concrete, concrete products, and sundry building materials. It primarily serves contractors, ready-mixed concrete plants, concrete products plants, building materials dealers, and governmental agencies.
