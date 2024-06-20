Monarch Cement (OTCMKTS:MCEM) Reaches New 52-Week High at $198.00

The Monarch Cement Company (OTCMKTS:MCEM – Get Free Report) reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $198.00 and last traded at $198.00, with a volume of 460 shares. The stock had previously closed at $190.00.

Monarch Cement Stock Performance

The stock has a market cap of $730.62 million, a P/E ratio of 8.87 and a beta of 0.54. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $188.06 and its 200-day moving average price is $171.57.

Monarch Cement (OTCMKTS:MCEM – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Friday, May 10th. The construction company reported $4.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $50.09 million during the quarter. Monarch Cement had a net margin of 30.92% and a return on equity of 24.93%.

Monarch Cement Dividend Announcement

About Monarch Cement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 7th. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 7th were given a dividend of $0.75 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, May 6th. This represents a $3.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.52%. Monarch Cement’s payout ratio is currently 13.45%.

The Monarch Cement Company engages in the manufacture and sale of portland cement in the United States. The company also provides masonry cement, ready-mixed concrete, concrete products, and sundry building materials. It primarily serves contractors, ready-mixed concrete plants, concrete products plants, building materials dealers, and governmental agencies.

