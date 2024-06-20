Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ) Position Decreased by New Hampshire Trust

New Hampshire Trust reduced its holdings in Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ – Free Report) by 8.6% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 9,109 shares of the company’s stock after selling 855 shares during the quarter. New Hampshire Trust’s holdings in Mondelez International were worth $638,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale raised its holdings in Mondelez International by 5.1% during the 4th quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 2,480,235 shares of the company’s stock worth $179,520,000 after buying an additional 120,665 shares during the period. Handelsinvest Investeringsforvaltning purchased a new stake in shares of Mondelez International in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $1,650,000. SageView Advisory Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Mondelez International in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $907,000. AGF Management Ltd. boosted its stake in Mondelez International by 32.9% in the 4th quarter. AGF Management Ltd. now owns 1,735,233 shares of the company’s stock worth $125,683,000 after purchasing an additional 429,936 shares during the period. Finally, Signature Estate & Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in Mondelez International by 4.7% during the 4th quarter. Signature Estate & Investment Advisors LLC now owns 38,518 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,789,000 after purchasing an additional 1,713 shares in the last quarter. 78.32% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on MDLZ. TD Cowen lowered their price target on Mondelez International from $83.00 to $79.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, June 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on Mondelez International from $82.00 to $76.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, April 12th. Evercore ISI reduced their price target on shares of Mondelez International from $80.00 to $79.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, June 4th. Citigroup lowered their price objective on shares of Mondelez International from $87.00 to $84.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 11th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on shares of Mondelez International from $80.00 to $76.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, June 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $80.22.

Mondelez International Stock Performance

MDLZ traded up $0.03 during trading on Thursday, hitting $66.20. The stock had a trading volume of 1,009,170 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,239,423. The company has a current ratio of 0.77, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59. Mondelez International, Inc. has a 12 month low of $60.75 and a 12 month high of $77.20. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $68.88 and a 200-day simple moving average of $71.03. The firm has a market cap of $88.80 billion, a PE ratio of 21.01, a P/E/G ratio of 2.54 and a beta of 0.54.

Mondelez International (NASDAQ:MDLZ – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 30th. The company reported $0.95 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.89 by $0.06. Mondelez International had a return on equity of 16.11% and a net margin of 11.87%. The business had revenue of $9.29 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.16 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.89 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.4% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that Mondelez International, Inc. will post 3.49 EPS for the current year.

Mondelez International Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 12th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 28th will be issued a dividend of $0.425 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 28th. This represents a $1.70 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.57%. Mondelez International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 53.97%.

About Mondelez International

Mondelez International, Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures, markets, and sells snack food and beverage products in the Latin America, North America, Asia, the Middle East, Africa, and Europe. It provides biscuits and baked snacks, including cookies, crackers, salted snacks, snack bars, and cakes and pastries; chocolates; and gums and candies, as well as various cheese and grocery, and powdered beverage products.

Featured Stories

