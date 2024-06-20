Monster Beverage (NASDAQ:MNST) PT Lowered to $57.00 at Stifel Nicolaus

Monster Beverage (NASDAQ:MNST – Free Report) had its price objective lowered by Stifel Nicolaus from $63.00 to $57.00 in a research report report published on Monday morning, Marketbeat.com reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Several other research firms also recently weighed in on MNST. Truist Financial downgraded shares of Monster Beverage from a buy rating to a sell rating and dropped their target price for the company from $65.00 to $46.00 in a report on Thursday, April 25th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price objective on shares of Monster Beverage from $66.00 to $63.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Friday, June 14th. HSBC decreased their price objective on Monster Beverage from $72.00 to $68.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 6th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an outperform rating and set a $65.00 target price on shares of Monster Beverage in a research note on Friday, June 14th. Finally, Piper Sandler boosted their price target on Monster Beverage from $58.00 to $59.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Friday, May 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Monster Beverage currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $60.79.

Get Monster Beverage alerts:

View Our Latest Report on MNST

Monster Beverage Trading Down 1.4 %

Shares of NASDAQ MNST opened at $48.42 on Monday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $52.87 and a 200 day moving average of $55.53. Monster Beverage has a 12-month low of $47.13 and a 12-month high of $61.22. The stock has a market cap of $50.44 billion, a PE ratio of 30.45, a P/E/G ratio of 1.95 and a beta of 0.76.

Monster Beverage (NASDAQ:MNST – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The company reported $0.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.43 by ($0.01). Monster Beverage had a net margin of 22.83% and a return on equity of 20.74%. The company had revenue of $1.90 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.90 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.38 earnings per share. Monster Beverage’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Monster Beverage will post 1.76 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling at Monster Beverage

In related news, CEO Hilton H. Schlosberg sold 42,144 shares of Monster Beverage stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.00, for a total transaction of $2,233,632.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 1,875,558 shares in the company, valued at approximately $99,404,574. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, CEO Hilton H. Schlosberg sold 42,144 shares of Monster Beverage stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.00, for a total value of $2,233,632.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 1,875,558 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $99,404,574. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Mark J. Hall sold 250,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.22, for a total transaction of $13,055,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 532,754 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $27,820,413.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 307,221 shares of company stock valued at $16,070,374 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 7.80% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Monster Beverage

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of MNST. LRI Investments LLC bought a new position in Monster Beverage during the 1st quarter valued at $26,000. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Monster Beverage in the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. Headinvest LLC acquired a new position in Monster Beverage during the 3rd quarter valued at about $28,000. Tortoise Investment Management LLC increased its position in shares of Monster Beverage by 360.0% during the 4th quarter. Tortoise Investment Management LLC now owns 506 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 396 shares during the period. Finally, Crewe Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Monster Beverage in the 1st quarter worth approximately $37,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.36% of the company’s stock.

Monster Beverage Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Monster Beverage Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in development, marketing, sale, and distribution of energy drink beverages and concentrates in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Monster Energy Drinks, Strategic Brands, Alcohol Brands, and Other.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Monster Beverage Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Monster Beverage and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.