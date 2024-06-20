Montecito Bank & Trust Acquires 1,343 Shares of Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ)

Montecito Bank & Trust lifted its stake in Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ – Free Report) by 4.0% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 34,838 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,343 shares during the quarter. Montecito Bank & Trust’s holdings in Verizon Communications were worth $1,462,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of VZ. Welch Group LLC grew its holdings in Verizon Communications by 1.1% during the first quarter. Welch Group LLC now owns 1,048,902 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $44,012,000 after purchasing an additional 11,684 shares during the period. Stolper Co grew its holdings in Verizon Communications by 16.3% during the 1st quarter. Stolper Co now owns 45,942 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $1,928,000 after buying an additional 6,437 shares in the last quarter. Foster Group Inc. purchased a new position in Verizon Communications in the first quarter worth about $267,000. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV increased its position in shares of Verizon Communications by 17.4% during the 1st quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 486,732 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $20,423,000 after purchasing an additional 72,252 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ferguson Wellman Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Verizon Communications by 1.7% during the first quarter. Ferguson Wellman Capital Management Inc. now owns 393,010 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $16,491,000 after buying an additional 6,420 shares during the period. 62.06% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research analysts have commented on the company. StockNews.com upgraded Verizon Communications from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday, May 4th. Tigress Financial raised their target price on shares of Verizon Communications from $50.00 to $52.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 17th. Redburn Atlantic upgraded shares of Verizon Communications from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $33.00 to $39.00 in a report on Friday, March 22nd. Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on Verizon Communications from $44.00 to $40.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 23rd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on shares of Verizon Communications from $36.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 2nd. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Verizon Communications currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $44.77.

Verizon Communications Trading Up 0.4 %

Shares of VZ stock traded up $0.15 on Thursday, hitting $40.23. The stock had a trading volume of 9,038,344 shares, compared to its average volume of 18,694,512. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $39.96 and its 200-day moving average price is $39.91. Verizon Communications Inc. has a 1 year low of $30.14 and a 1 year high of $43.42. The firm has a market capitalization of $169.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.02, a P/E/G ratio of 2.91 and a beta of 0.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.42, a current ratio of 0.71 and a quick ratio of 0.67.

Verizon Communications (NYSE:VZ – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 22nd. The cell phone carrier reported $1.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.12 by $0.03. Verizon Communications had a net margin of 8.44% and a return on equity of 20.41%. The business had revenue of $33 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $33.23 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.20 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up .3% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts anticipate that Verizon Communications Inc. will post 4.59 earnings per share for the current year.

Verizon Communications Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 1st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, July 10th will be given a $0.665 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, July 10th. This represents a $2.66 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.61%. Verizon Communications’s dividend payout ratio is presently 99.25%.

Verizon Communications Profile

Verizon Communications Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the provision of communications, technology, information, and entertainment products and services to consumers, businesses, and governmental entities worldwide. It operates in two segments, Verizon Consumer Group (Consumer) and Verizon Business Group (Business).

