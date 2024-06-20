Montecito Bank & Trust Buys Shares of 3,709 Vanguard Long-Term Treasury Index ETF (NASDAQ:VGLT)

Montecito Bank & Trust purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Long-Term Treasury Index ETF (NASDAQ:VGLT – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 3,709 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $220,000.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of VGLT. Marion Wealth Management increased its stake in Vanguard Long-Term Treasury Index ETF by 1.5% in the 1st quarter. Marion Wealth Management now owns 20,847 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,235,000 after buying an additional 300 shares during the period. NBC Securities Inc. increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Long-Term Treasury Index ETF by 11.4% during the first quarter. NBC Securities Inc. now owns 2,847 shares of the company’s stock worth $168,000 after acquiring an additional 292 shares during the period. Versant Capital Management Inc raised its holdings in Vanguard Long-Term Treasury Index ETF by 6.7% during the first quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 32,022 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,897,000 after purchasing an additional 2,016 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. acquired a new stake in Vanguard Long-Term Treasury Index ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $42,000. Finally, B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in Vanguard Long-Term Treasury Index ETF by 41.1% in the 4th quarter. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 9,552 shares of the company’s stock valued at $588,000 after purchasing an additional 2,781 shares in the last quarter.

NASDAQ VGLT traded down $0.37 on Thursday, hitting $58.85. 1,244,256 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,274,053. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $56.99 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $58.53. Vanguard Long-Term Treasury Index ETF has a fifty-two week low of $51.90 and a fifty-two week high of $64.14.

The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 5th. Investors of record on Monday, June 3rd were issued a dividend of $0.2025 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, June 3rd. This is a positive change from Vanguard Long-Term Treasury Index ETF’s previous dividend of $0.19.

Vanguard Long Term Government Bond ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted government bond index with a long-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. It employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S.

