Montecito Bank & Trust Decreases Stake in Vanguard International High Dividend Yield ETF (NASDAQ:VYMI)

Montecito Bank & Trust lessened its position in shares of Vanguard International High Dividend Yield ETF (NASDAQ:VYMI – Free Report) by 9.8% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 37,076 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,006 shares during the quarter. Montecito Bank & Trust’s holdings in Vanguard International High Dividend Yield ETF were worth $2,551,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Morgan Stanley raised its position in Vanguard International High Dividend Yield ETF by 2.2% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,381,182 shares of the company’s stock valued at $271,151,000 after purchasing an additional 95,433 shares during the period. Orgel Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in Vanguard International High Dividend Yield ETF by 5.5% in the fourth quarter. Orgel Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,328,717 shares of the company’s stock worth $154,836,000 after buying an additional 120,629 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in Vanguard International High Dividend Yield ETF by 0.3% during the fourth quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,584,045 shares of the company’s stock worth $105,323,000 after buying an additional 5,146 shares during the period. MCIA Inc increased its position in Vanguard International High Dividend Yield ETF by 10.6% during the third quarter. MCIA Inc now owns 1,135,969 shares of the company’s stock valued at $69,964,000 after acquiring an additional 108,432 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ameriprise Financial Inc. raised its stake in shares of Vanguard International High Dividend Yield ETF by 19.8% in the third quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 1,103,507 shares of the company’s stock valued at $68,330,000 after acquiring an additional 182,300 shares during the period.

Shares of VYMI stock traded up $0.22 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $69.52. 231,740 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 371,633. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.68 and a beta of 0.81. Vanguard International High Dividend Yield ETF has a 12-month low of $59.20 and a 12-month high of $71.82. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $69.43 and its 200-day moving average price is $67.56.

The Vanguard International High Dividend Yield ETF (VYMI) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in high dividend yield equity. The fund tracks a market-cap-weighted index of developed and emerging market firms (ex-US) that are expected to pay above average dividends over the next 12 months. VYMI was launched on Feb 25, 2016 and is managed by Vanguard.

