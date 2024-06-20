Montecito Bank & Trust Has $1.89 Million Stock Holdings in Eaton Co. plc (NYSE:ETN)

Montecito Bank & Trust decreased its stake in Eaton Co. plc (NYSE:ETN – Free Report) by 3.6% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 6,029 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 222 shares during the quarter. Montecito Bank & Trust’s holdings in Eaton were worth $1,885,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Tennessee Valley Asset Management Partners acquired a new position in Eaton in the fourth quarter valued at about $25,000. Clear Investment Research LLC bought a new position in shares of Eaton during the fourth quarter worth about $29,000. Valued Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Eaton during the fourth quarter worth about $35,000. Chilton Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Eaton during the fourth quarter worth about $35,000. Finally, Frazier Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in Eaton in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.97% of the company’s stock.

Eaton Price Performance

Shares of ETN traded down $4.52 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $323.07. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,219,868 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,014,656. Eaton Co. plc has a one year low of $191.82 and a one year high of $345.19. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $324.51 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $288.40. The company has a quick ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 1.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. The stock has a market capitalization of $129.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.68, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.74 and a beta of 1.04.

Eaton Dividend Announcement

Eaton ( NYSE:ETN Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 30th. The industrial products company reported $2.40 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.28 by $0.12. The business had revenue of $5.94 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.91 billion. Eaton had a return on equity of 20.69% and a net margin of 14.38%. Eaton’s quarterly revenue was up 8.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.88 EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that Eaton Co. plc will post 10.56 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 24th. Investors of record on Monday, May 6th were given a dividend of $0.94 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 3rd. This represents a $3.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.16%. Eaton’s payout ratio is 44.39%.

Insider Activity at Eaton

In other news, insider Peter Denk sold 2,416 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $331.84, for a total value of $801,725.44. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 5,086 shares in the company, valued at $1,687,738.24. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.53% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms have weighed in on ETN. Berenberg Bank raised their price target on Eaton from $200.00 to $345.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on Eaton from $279.00 to $325.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 1st. HSBC raised their price objective on Eaton from $240.00 to $280.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, May 3rd. Barclays raised Eaton from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $250.00 to $300.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 2nd. Finally, Wolfe Research reissued an “underperform” rating and set a $312.00 price target on shares of Eaton in a report on Monday, April 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $314.27.

About Eaton

Eaton Corporation plc operates as a power management company worldwide. The company's Electrical Americas and Electrical Global segment provides electrical components, industrial components, power distribution and assemblies, residential products, single and three phase power quality and connectivity products, wiring devices, circuit protection products, utility power distribution products, power reliability equipment, and services, as well as hazardous duty electrical equipment, emergency lighting, fire detection, explosion-proof instrumentation, and structural support systems.

