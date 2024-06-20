Montecito Bank & Trust Invests $400,000 in iShares iBonds Dec 2026 Term Corporate ETF (NYSEARCA:IBDR)

Montecito Bank & Trust purchased a new stake in iShares iBonds Dec 2026 Term Corporate ETF (NYSEARCA:IBDR – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 16,751 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $400,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in IBDR. Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares iBonds Dec 2026 Term Corporate ETF by 186.4% in the 3rd quarter. Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 164,766 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,845,000 after purchasing an additional 107,241 shares during the period. Peloton Wealth Strategists boosted its stake in shares of iShares iBonds Dec 2026 Term Corporate ETF by 5.4% during the 3rd quarter. Peloton Wealth Strategists now owns 246,790 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,759,000 after buying an additional 12,545 shares during the period. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares iBonds Dec 2026 Term Corporate ETF by 1.3% during the 3rd quarter. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC now owns 95,840 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,236,000 after acquiring an additional 1,229 shares in the last quarter. Horizons Wealth Management increased its stake in shares of iShares iBonds Dec 2026 Term Corporate ETF by 12.1% in the fourth quarter. Horizons Wealth Management now owns 14,666 shares of the company’s stock worth $351,000 after acquiring an additional 1,579 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Timber Creek Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares iBonds Dec 2026 Term Corporate ETF by 8.6% during the fourth quarter. Timber Creek Capital Management LLC now owns 34,051 shares of the company’s stock worth $814,000 after acquiring an additional 2,686 shares in the last quarter.

Get iShares iBonds Dec 2026 Term Corporate ETF alerts:

iShares iBonds Dec 2026 Term Corporate ETF Price Performance

IBDR traded down $0.01 during trading on Thursday, reaching $23.80. 516,829 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 452,905. iShares iBonds Dec 2026 Term Corporate ETF has a fifty-two week low of $23.14 and a fifty-two week high of $24.00. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $23.74 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $23.79.

iShares iBonds Dec 2026 Term Corporate ETF Company Profile

The iShares iBonds Dec 2026 Term Corporate ETF (IBDR) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a Bloomberg index of USD-denominated, investment-grade corporate bonds maturing between Dec 31, 2025 and Jan 1, 2027. IBDR was launched on Sep 13, 2016 and is managed by BlackRock.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IBDR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares iBonds Dec 2026 Term Corporate ETF (NYSEARCA:IBDR – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares iBonds Dec 2026 Term Corporate ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares iBonds Dec 2026 Term Corporate ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.