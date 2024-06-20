Montecito Bank & Trust Makes New $306,000 Investment in iShares iBonds Dec 2031 Term Corporate ETF (NYSEARCA:IBDW)

Montecito Bank & Trust purchased a new position in shares of iShares iBonds Dec 2031 Term Corporate ETF (NYSEARCA:IBDW – Free Report) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 14,934 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $306,000. Montecito Bank & Trust owned 0.08% of iShares iBonds Dec 2031 Term Corporate ETF as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of IBDW. Buffington Mohr McNeal raised its position in iShares iBonds Dec 2031 Term Corporate ETF by 129.5% in the fourth quarter. Buffington Mohr McNeal now owns 543,518 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,289,000 after purchasing an additional 306,711 shares during the period. Parallel Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares iBonds Dec 2031 Term Corporate ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $1,492,000. Peloton Wealth Strategists lifted its holdings in shares of iShares iBonds Dec 2031 Term Corporate ETF by 192.9% in the 4th quarter. Peloton Wealth Strategists now owns 102,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,129,000 after acquiring an additional 67,500 shares during the last quarter. Arrow Financial Corp increased its holdings in iShares iBonds Dec 2031 Term Corporate ETF by 9.8% in the 4th quarter. Arrow Financial Corp now owns 634,199 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,172,000 after purchasing an additional 56,436 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Archford Capital Strategies LLC raised its position in iShares iBonds Dec 2031 Term Corporate ETF by 68.2% in the fourth quarter. Archford Capital Strategies LLC now owns 105,384 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,189,000 after purchasing an additional 42,738 shares during the period.

iShares iBonds Dec 2031 Term Corporate ETF Stock Down 0.2 %

NYSEARCA:IBDW traded down $0.05 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $20.39. 169,627 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 226,747. iShares iBonds Dec 2031 Term Corporate ETF has a twelve month low of $18.77 and a twelve month high of $21.25. The business has a 50-day moving average of $20.15 and a two-hundred day moving average of $20.34.

iShares iBonds Dec 2031 Term Corporate ETF Company Profile

The iShares iBonds Dec 2031 Term Corporate ETF (IBDW) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a Bloomberg index composed of USD-denominated, investment-grade corporate bonds maturing between January 1, 2031 and December 15, 2031. IBDW was launched on Jun 22, 2021 and is managed by BlackRock.

