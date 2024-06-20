Montecito Bank & Trust Purchases 368 Shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR)

Montecito Bank & Trust boosted its position in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR – Free Report) by 0.6% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 59,634 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 368 shares during the quarter. iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF makes up about 1.3% of Montecito Bank & Trust’s holdings, making the stock its 16th biggest position. Montecito Bank & Trust’s holdings in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF were worth $6,591,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Bruce G. Allen Investments LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $28,000. Vima LLC bought a new position in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $30,000. Advantage Trust Co acquired a new position in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $33,000. Highlander Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Finally, Elevate Wealth Advisory Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF in the fourth quarter worth $39,000.

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF Price Performance

IJR stock traded down $0.33 on Thursday, reaching $105.37. 2,100,624 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,856,234. The firm has a market capitalization of $76.45 billion, a PE ratio of 12.95 and a beta of 1.16. iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF has a 12 month low of $87.32 and a 12 month high of $111.57. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $107.04 and its 200 day moving average price is $106.44.

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF Company Profile

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF, formerly iShares S&P SmallCap 600 Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s SmallCap 600 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of publicly traded securities in the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

