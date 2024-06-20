Montecito Bank & Trust Purchases 910 Shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF (BATS:EFV)

Montecito Bank & Trust raised its position in iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF (BATS:EFV – Free Report) by 1.1% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 81,377 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 910 shares during the quarter. iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF makes up approximately 0.9% of Montecito Bank & Trust’s portfolio, making the stock its 26th biggest position. Montecito Bank & Trust’s holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF were worth $4,427,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of EFV. GAMMA Investing LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $26,000. Tompkins Financial Corp grew its position in iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF by 59.8% during the 4th quarter. Tompkins Financial Corp now owns 524 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 196 shares during the period. Phillips Financial Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $28,000. CoreFirst Bank & Trust acquired a new position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $40,000. Finally, Harbor Investment Advisory LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF by 55.7% in the fourth quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 816 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,000 after buying an additional 292 shares during the last quarter.

iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF Stock Performance

iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF stock traded up $0.26 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $52.82. 1,718,406 shares of the company were exchanged. iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF has a fifty-two week low of $49.15 and a fifty-two week high of $59.57. The firm has a market capitalization of $16.44 billion, a PE ratio of 10.89 and a beta of 0.70. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $54.58 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $53.05.

iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF Company Profile

iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares MSCI EAFE Value Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the MSCI EAFE Value Index. The Index is a subset of the MSCI EAFE Index and constituents of the Index include securities from Europe, Australasia (Australia and Asia), and the Far East.

