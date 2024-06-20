Montecito Bank & Trust Reduces Holdings in Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX)

Montecito Bank & Trust decreased its position in Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX – Free Report) by 2.2% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 23,868 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 528 shares during the period. Montecito Bank & Trust’s holdings in Chevron were worth $3,765,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Clearbridge Investments LLC boosted its stake in shares of Chevron by 0.3% during the 3rd quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 2,051,553 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $345,933,000 after purchasing an additional 6,223 shares in the last quarter. Guardian Capital LP grew its holdings in shares of Chevron by 42.2% during the 3rd quarter. Guardian Capital LP now owns 15,154 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $2,555,000 after acquiring an additional 4,500 shares during the period. True Wealth Design LLC raised its position in shares of Chevron by 7,600.0% in the 3rd quarter. True Wealth Design LLC now owns 5,159 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $870,000 after acquiring an additional 5,092 shares in the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp grew its stake in Chevron by 2.6% in the third quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 2,647,829 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $446,496,000 after purchasing an additional 67,929 shares during the period. Finally, Federated Hermes Inc. raised its holdings in Chevron by 99.5% in the third quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 1,194,589 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $201,432,000 after purchasing an additional 595,822 shares in the last quarter. 72.42% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

CVX has been the topic of a number of research reports. Piper Sandler boosted their target price on shares of Chevron from $180.00 to $204.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, April 18th. Truist Financial increased their target price on Chevron from $156.00 to $166.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, May 10th. HSBC lifted their price target on Chevron from $175.00 to $178.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 30th. The Goldman Sachs Group restated a “buy” rating on shares of Chevron in a research note on Monday, April 1st. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on shares of Chevron from $198.00 to $206.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 30th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Chevron has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $186.95.

Insider Activity

In other news, VP Alana K. Knowles sold 2,800 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $165.00, for a total value of $462,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 276 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $45,540. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Chevron news, Director Enrique Hernandez, Jr. sold 5,098 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $163.50, for a total value of $833,523.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 2,549 shares in the company, valued at approximately $416,761.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, VP Alana K. Knowles sold 2,800 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $165.00, for a total transaction of $462,000.00. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 276 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $45,540. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 19,546 shares of company stock valued at $3,176,223 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 0.20% of the company’s stock.

Chevron Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE CVX traded up $3.37 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $156.70. 4,889,860 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 7,948,303. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a current ratio of 1.23. The stock has a market capitalization of $288.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.31, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.28 and a beta of 1.12. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $159.43 and a 200 day moving average of $154.04. Chevron Co. has a 1 year low of $139.62 and a 1 year high of $171.70.

Chevron (NYSE:CVX – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, April 26th. The oil and gas company reported $2.93 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.84 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $48.72 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $48.42 billion. Chevron had a net margin of 10.21% and a return on equity of 14.40%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 4.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $3.55 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that Chevron Co. will post 13.45 earnings per share for the current year.

Chevron Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 17th were paid a $1.63 dividend. This represents a $6.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.16%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 16th. Chevron’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 59.98%.

Chevron Company Profile

Chevron Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in the integrated energy and chemicals operations in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Upstream and Downstream. The Upstream segment is involved in the exploration, development, production, and transportation of crude oil and natural gas; processing, liquefaction, transportation, and regasification of liquefied natural gas; transportation of crude oil through pipelines; transportation, storage, and marketing of natural gas; and carbon capture and storage, as well as a gas-to-liquids plant.

See Also

