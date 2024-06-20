Montecito Bank & Trust Sells 2,376 Shares of iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF (NYSEARCA:IHI)

Montecito Bank & Trust trimmed its position in shares of iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF (NYSEARCA:IHI – Free Report) by 7.7% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 28,327 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,376 shares during the period. Montecito Bank & Trust’s holdings in iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF were worth $1,660,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Mather Group LLC. bought a new position in shares of iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Livelsberger Financial Advisory bought a new position in shares of iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF in the fourth quarter worth $39,000. Provence Wealth Management Group bought a new stake in iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF during the third quarter valued at $43,000. Planned Solutions Inc. bought a new stake in iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $49,000. Finally, Arvest Investments Inc. bought a new position in iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $52,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA IHI traded up $0.29 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $56.40. 540,438 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,041,929. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $55.78 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $55.72. The company has a market cap of $5.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.18 and a beta of 0.83. iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF has a 12-month low of $43.96 and a 12-month high of $59.14.

About iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF

The iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF (IHI) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the DJ US Select \u002F Medical Equipment index, a market-cap-weighted index of manufacturers and distributors of medical devices in the US. IHI was launched on May 1, 2006 and is managed by BlackRock.

