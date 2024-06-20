Monterey Private Wealth Inc. Has $466,000 Stock Holdings in Cohen & Steers Infrastructure Fund, Inc (NYSE:UTF)

Monterey Private Wealth Inc. lessened its position in Cohen & Steers Infrastructure Fund, Inc (NYSE:UTF – Free Report) by 3.9% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 19,773 shares of the investment management company’s stock after selling 813 shares during the quarter. Monterey Private Wealth Inc.’s holdings in Cohen & Steers Infrastructure Fund were worth $466,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of UTF. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. grew its stake in Cohen & Steers Infrastructure Fund by 52.8% in the fourth quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 588,780 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $12,506,000 after purchasing an additional 203,391 shares in the last quarter. Cornerstone Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Cohen & Steers Infrastructure Fund by 89.0% during the 4th quarter. Cornerstone Advisors LLC now owns 416,722 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $8,851,000 after acquiring an additional 196,223 shares during the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Cohen & Steers Infrastructure Fund during the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,078,000. Venture Visionary Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Cohen & Steers Infrastructure Fund during the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,057,000. Finally, Cornerstone Advisory LLC increased its holdings in shares of Cohen & Steers Infrastructure Fund by 35.7% during the 4th quarter. Cornerstone Advisory LLC now owns 180,944 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $3,843,000 after acquiring an additional 47,562 shares during the last quarter.

Cohen & Steers Infrastructure Fund Stock Up 0.2 %

Shares of UTF stock traded up $0.05 during trading on Thursday, reaching $22.49. 72,014 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 227,773. Cohen & Steers Infrastructure Fund, Inc has a twelve month low of $18.15 and a twelve month high of $23.87. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $23.00 and its 200-day moving average price is $22.35.

Cohen & Steers Infrastructure Fund Profile

Cohen & Steers Infrastructure Fund, Inc is a closed-end equity fund launched by Cohen & Steers, Inc The fund is managed by Cohen & Steers Capital Management, Inc It invests in public equity markets of the United States. The fund invests primarily in value stocks of infrastructure companies across all market capitalizations.

