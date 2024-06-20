Monterey Private Wealth Inc. Sells 66 Shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (NYSEARCA:VIG)

Monterey Private Wealth Inc. lessened its holdings in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (NYSEARCA:VIG – Free Report) by 0.7% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 8,873 shares of the company’s stock after selling 66 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF comprises 0.7% of Monterey Private Wealth Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 26th largest position. Monterey Private Wealth Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF were worth $1,620,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 1.7% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 11,325,386 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,759,739,000 after purchasing an additional 190,258 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 3.8% during the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 8,168,860 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,391,974,000 after acquiring an additional 302,701 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG increased its position in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 4.1% during the fourth quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 6,446,494 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,098,483,000 after acquiring an additional 254,848 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC raised its holdings in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 2.7% in the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 5,199,393 shares of the company’s stock worth $807,882,000 after acquiring an additional 134,815 shares during the last quarter. Finally, HB Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 7.1% in the 4th quarter. HB Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,847,028 shares of the company’s stock valued at $655,534,000 after acquiring an additional 254,175 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF Stock Down 0.1 %

Shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF stock traded down $0.18 on Thursday, reaching $184.93. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 320,000 shares, compared to its average volume of 909,872. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF has a 52 week low of $149.67 and a 52 week high of $185.35. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $179.62 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $176.24. The company has a market capitalization of $79.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.54 and a beta of 0.78.

Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF Profile

Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the investment performance of the Dividend Achievers Select Index. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation Index Fund. The Fund will hold all the stocks in the index in approximately the same proportions as their weightings in the index.

