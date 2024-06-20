Montrose Environmental Group (NYSE:MEG) Stock Price Up 5.4%

Montrose Environmental Group, Inc. (NYSE:MEG – Get Free Report) traded up 5.4% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $48.74 and last traded at $48.74. 128,834 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 49% from the average session volume of 251,423 shares. The stock had previously closed at $46.24.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts have commented on the company. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $54.00 price target on shares of Montrose Environmental Group in a research report on Thursday, May 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on Montrose Environmental Group from $41.00 to $47.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, March 1st. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $51.00 price target (up previously from $48.00) on shares of Montrose Environmental Group in a research note on Wednesday, April 3rd.

Montrose Environmental Group Trading Down 3.1 %

The stock’s 50 day moving average is $45.13 and its 200-day moving average is $37.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 1.63 and a quick ratio of 1.63. The company has a market capitalization of $1.61 billion, a P/E ratio of -33.00 and a beta of 1.91.

Montrose Environmental Group (NYSE:MEG – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 7th. The company reported ($0.20) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.19) by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $155.33 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $152.61 million. Montrose Environmental Group had a negative net margin of 4.55% and a negative return on equity of 1.78%. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Montrose Environmental Group, Inc. will post 0.17 earnings per share for the current year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, CEO Vijay Manthripragada sold 12,500 shares of Montrose Environmental Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.51, for a total transaction of $581,375.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 316,637 shares in the company, valued at $14,726,786.87. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 11.90% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Montrose Environmental Group

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. boosted its stake in Montrose Environmental Group by 453.5% in the 1st quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 1,356 shares of the company’s stock worth $53,000 after purchasing an additional 1,111 shares in the last quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC raised its holdings in Montrose Environmental Group by 182.2% in the fourth quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 3,053 shares of the company’s stock worth $98,000 after buying an additional 1,971 shares during the last quarter. CANADA LIFE ASSURANCE Co lifted its stake in shares of Montrose Environmental Group by 11.8% in the first quarter. CANADA LIFE ASSURANCE Co now owns 4,765 shares of the company’s stock worth $187,000 after buying an additional 504 shares in the last quarter. Mainsail Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Montrose Environmental Group in the first quarter worth approximately $217,000. Finally, Cladis Investment Advisory LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Montrose Environmental Group during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $209,000. 87.87% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Montrose Environmental Group Company Profile

Montrose Environmental Group, Inc operates as an environmental services company in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company operates in three segments: Assessment, Permitting and Response; Measurement and Analysis; and Remediation and Reuse. The Assessment, Permitting and Response segment provides scientific advisory and consulting services to support environmental assessments; environmental emergency response and recovery; toxicology consulting and environmental audits and permits for current operations; facility upgrades; new projects; decommissioning projects; and development projects.

