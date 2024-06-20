Morgan Stanley Cuts RH (NYSE:RH) Price Target to $300.00

RH (NYSE:RH – Free Report) had its price objective trimmed by Morgan Stanley from $320.00 to $300.00 in a research note released on Monday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has an equal weight rating on the stock.

Several other research firms have also recently weighed in on RH. Barclays raised their target price on shares of RH from $293.00 to $340.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research note on Monday, April 1st. TD Cowen cut their target price on shares of RH from $350.00 to $325.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Friday, June 14th. Wedbush cut their target price on shares of RH from $320.00 to $250.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research note on Friday, June 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on shares of RH from $329.00 to $345.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Thursday, March 28th. Finally, Robert W. Baird dropped their price objective on shares of RH from $300.00 to $275.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research note on Friday, June 14th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $310.46.

Get RH alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on RH

RH Stock Performance

RH stock opened at $220.51 on Monday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $262.71 and its 200-day moving average price is $273.27. RH has a one year low of $207.26 and a one year high of $406.38. The company has a market capitalization of $4.07 billion, a PE ratio of 61.08, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.83 and a beta of 2.51.

RH (NYSE:RH – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, June 13th. The company reported ($0.40) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.08) by ($0.32). The company had revenue of $726.96 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $725.15 million. RH had a net margin of 2.72% and a negative return on equity of 29.15%. The business’s revenue was down 1.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $2.21 earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that RH will post 8.46 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, insider Eri Chaya sold 100,000 shares of RH stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $279.92, for a total transaction of $27,992,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, insider Eri Chaya sold 100,000 shares of RH stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $279.92, for a total transaction of $27,992,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Mark S. Demilio sold 1,000 shares of RH stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $288.99, for a total transaction of $288,990.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 11,991 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,465,279.09. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 103,000 shares of company stock valued at $28,897,430. Company insiders own 28.10% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On RH

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Klein Pavlis & Peasley Financial Inc. bought a new stake in RH during the 4th quarter valued at about $1,246,000. Moody National Bank Trust Division bought a new stake in shares of RH in the 4th quarter valued at about $1,043,000. Xcel Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of RH by 6.9% in the 4th quarter. Xcel Wealth Management LLC now owns 95,373 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,799,000 after purchasing an additional 6,165 shares in the last quarter. Locust Wood Capital Advisers LLC raised its holdings in shares of RH by 190.9% in the 4th quarter. Locust Wood Capital Advisers LLC now owns 87,408 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,478,000 after purchasing an additional 57,362 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Findell Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of RH in the 4th quarter valued at about $5,247,000. Institutional investors own 90.17% of the company’s stock.

About RH

(Get Free Report)

RH, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a retailer in the home furnishings market. The company offers products in various categories, including furniture, lighting, textiles, bathware, décor, outdoor and garden, baby, child, and teen furnishings. It provides its products through rh.com, rhbabyandchild.com, rhteen.com, rhmodern.com, and waterworks.com online channels, as well as operates RH Galleries, RH outlet stores, RH Guesthouse, and Waterworks showrooms in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, and Germany.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for RH Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for RH and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.