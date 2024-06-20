Morgan Stanley Increases Virgin Galactic (NYSE:SPCE) Price Target to $35.00

Virgin Galactic (NYSE:SPCE – Get Free Report) had its price target lifted by equities researchers at Morgan Stanley from $1.75 to $35.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, Benzinga reports. The firm presently has an “underweight” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley’s price objective points to a potential upside of 295.03% from the company’s previous close.

SPCE has been the topic of several other reports. Susquehanna lowered their target price on Virgin Galactic from $40.00 to $22.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 8th. Truist Financial lowered their target price on Virgin Galactic from $60.00 to $40.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 28th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their target price on Virgin Galactic from $80.00 to $70.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, May 13th. TD Cowen lowered their target price on Virgin Galactic from $50.00 to $40.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, May 13th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on Virgin Galactic from $20.00 to $15.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 9th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $37.00.

Shares of NYSE:SPCE traded down $1.27 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $8.86. 2,383,691 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 982,459. The stock has a market cap of $182.25 million, a P/E ratio of -0.35 and a beta of 1.76. The company has a current ratio of 4.88, a quick ratio of 4.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00. Virgin Galactic has a 12-month low of $8.76 and a 12-month high of $123.37. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $17.86 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $30.94.

Virgin Galactic (NYSE:SPCE – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 7th. The company reported ($5.00) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($5.20) by $0.20. The company had revenue of $1.99 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.05 million. Virgin Galactic had a negative return on equity of 87.99% and a negative net margin of 5,301.61%. Virgin Galactic’s quarterly revenue was up 406.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned ($11.40) earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Virgin Galactic will post -18.75 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SPCE. Axxcess Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Virgin Galactic in the 4th quarter worth about $27,000. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Virgin Galactic in the 4th quarter worth about $30,000. Optas LLC purchased a new position in shares of Virgin Galactic in the 4th quarter worth about $31,000. Ballentine Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Virgin Galactic in the 4th quarter worth about $32,000. Finally, Capital Square LLC purchased a new stake in Virgin Galactic during the 4th quarter valued at about $34,000. 46.62% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Virgin Galactic Holdings, Inc, an aerospace and space travel company, focuses on the development, manufacture, and operation of spaceships and related technologies. The company engages in the design and development, manufacturing, ground and flight testing, spaceflight operation, and post-flight maintenance of spaceflight systems for private individuals, researchers, and government agencies.

