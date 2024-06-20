M&T Bank Co. (NYSE:MTB) Shares Sold by Clearview Wealth Advisors LLC

Clearview Wealth Advisors LLC reduced its stake in shares of M&T Bank Co. (NYSE:MTB – Free Report) by 4.2% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 1,736 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 77 shares during the quarter. Clearview Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in M&T Bank were worth $252,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Alaska Permanent Fund Corp grew its position in M&T Bank by 2.3% during the 1st quarter. Alaska Permanent Fund Corp now owns 18,763 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,729,000 after purchasing an additional 417 shares during the period. GAMMA Investing LLC grew its position in shares of M&T Bank by 25.0% during the 1st quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 1,534 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $223,000 after acquiring an additional 307 shares during the period. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of M&T Bank by 63.9% during the 1st quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 414,253 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $60,249,000 after acquiring an additional 161,520 shares during the period. General Partner Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of M&T Bank during the 1st quarter valued at about $27,000. Finally, Nomura Holdings Inc. grew its position in shares of M&T Bank by 98.3% during the 4th quarter. Nomura Holdings Inc. now owns 19,588 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,685,000 after acquiring an additional 9,708 shares during the period. 84.68% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get M&T Bank alerts:

Insider Transactions at M&T Bank

In other news, EVP Christopher E. Kay sold 1,821 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $153.78, for a total transaction of $280,033.38. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 8,579 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,319,278.62. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, Director Kirk W. Walters sold 16,179 shares of M&T Bank stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $148.01, for a total value of $2,394,653.79. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 6,348 shares in the company, valued at approximately $939,567.48. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Christopher E. Kay sold 1,821 shares of M&T Bank stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $153.78, for a total transaction of $280,033.38. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 8,579 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,319,278.62. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 97,553 shares of company stock worth $14,724,147 in the last 90 days. Insiders own 0.82% of the company’s stock.

M&T Bank Price Performance

MTB traded up $1.00 during trading on Thursday, reaching $147.82. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 787,969 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,043,494. The company has a quick ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $146.94 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $141.22. M&T Bank Co. has a 1 year low of $108.53 and a 1 year high of $156.65. The company has a market cap of $24.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.93, a PEG ratio of 2.88 and a beta of 0.78.

M&T Bank (NYSE:MTB – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Monday, April 15th. The financial services provider reported $3.02 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.13 by ($0.11). The business had revenue of $2.26 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.26 billion. M&T Bank had a return on equity of 10.68% and a net margin of 19.52%. During the same period last year, the business earned $4.09 earnings per share. As a group, analysts anticipate that M&T Bank Co. will post 14.02 EPS for the current year.

M&T Bank Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 28th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 3rd will be issued a dividend of $1.35 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 3rd. This represents a $5.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.65%. This is an increase from M&T Bank’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.30. M&T Bank’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 36.51%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

MTB has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Bank of America raised their target price on M&T Bank from $157.00 to $160.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 16th. Wedbush restated an “outperform” rating and set a $170.00 target price on shares of M&T Bank in a research report on Wednesday, April 10th. DA Davidson restated a “neutral” rating and set a $159.00 target price on shares of M&T Bank in a research report on Tuesday, April 16th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $160.00 price target on shares of M&T Bank in a research note on Tuesday, April 16th. Finally, Piper Sandler raised their price target on shares of M&T Bank from $152.00 to $164.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 12th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $159.79.

Get Our Latest Stock Report on M&T Bank

M&T Bank Profile

(Free Report)

M&T Bank Corporation operates as a bank holding company for Manufacturers and Traders Trust Company and Wilmington Trust, National Association that engages in the provision of retail and commercial banking products and services in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Commercial Bank, Retail Bank, and Institutional Services and Wealth Management.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MTB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for M&T Bank Co. (NYSE:MTB – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for M&T Bank Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for M&T Bank and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.