Nabors Industries (NYSE:NBR) Stock Price Up 5.2%

Nabors Industries Ltd. (NYSE:NBR – Get Free Report) shares traded up 5.2% during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $66.45 and last traded at $66.25. 51,928 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 77% from the average session volume of 224,926 shares. The stock had previously closed at $63.00.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on NBR shares. Benchmark reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Nabors Industries in a report on Thursday, April 25th. Susquehanna cut their price objective on Nabors Industries from $88.00 to $79.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, April 26th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Nabors Industries currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $119.67.

The company has a quick ratio of 1.53, a current ratio of 1.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.81. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $72.93 and a 200 day moving average of $79.25.

Nabors Industries (NYSE:NBR – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 24th. The oil and gas company reported ($5.16) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($2.24) by ($2.92). Nabors Industries had a negative net margin of 3.45% and a negative return on equity of 23.52%. The firm had revenue of $743.91 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $730.59 million. On average, analysts predict that Nabors Industries Ltd. will post -5.85 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Quadrant Capital Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of Nabors Industries by 202.4% in the fourth quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 750 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $61,000 after purchasing an additional 502 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of Nabors Industries by 2,022.2% in the first quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 764 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $67,000 after purchasing an additional 728 shares during the period. Stonehage Fleming Financial Services Holdings Ltd bought a new position in shares of Nabors Industries in the fourth quarter worth $80,000. GAMMA Investing LLC bought a new position in shares of Nabors Industries in the fourth quarter worth $97,000. Finally, Axxcess Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Nabors Industries in the third quarter valued at $241,000. Institutional investors own 81.92% of the company’s stock.

Nabors Industries Ltd. provides drilling and drilling-related services for land-based and offshore oil and natural gas wells in the United States and internationally. The company operates through four segments: U.S. Drilling, International Drilling, Drilling Solutions, and Rig Technologies. It provides tubular running services, including casing and tubing running, and torque monitoring; managed pressure drilling services; and drilling-bit steering systems and rig instrumentation software.

