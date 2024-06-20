National Vision (NASDAQ:EYE) Reaches New 52-Week Low at $12.80

National Vision Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:EYE – Get Free Report)’s share price reached a new 52-week low during trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as $12.80 and last traded at $12.97, with a volume of 33537 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $12.98.

EYE has been the subject of a number of research reports. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price objective on National Vision from $18.00 to $20.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 28th. Barclays reduced their price objective on National Vision from $19.00 to $16.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 10th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, According to data from MarketBeat, National Vision presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $19.60.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 1.01 and a quick ratio of 0.69. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $16.09 and a 200 day simple moving average of $19.13.

National Vision (NASDAQ:EYE – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 8th. The company reported $0.27 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.22 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $542.52 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $557.47 million. National Vision had a positive return on equity of 3.47% and a negative net margin of 3.44%. As a group, research analysts anticipate that National Vision Holdings, Inc. will post 0.34 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other National Vision news, Director D Randolph Peeler acquired 34,000 shares of the company's stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 10th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $14.45 per share, with a total value of $491,300.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 182,880 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,642,616. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO L Reade Fahs acquired 20,000 shares of the company's stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 13th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $14.96 per share, with a total value of $299,200.00. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 633,097 shares of the company's stock, valued at $9,471,131.12. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 2.30% of the company's stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Handelsbanken Fonder AB boosted its stake in National Vision by 4.0% during the fourth quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 15,600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $327,000 after buying an additional 600 shares during the last quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC boosted its stake in National Vision by 7.4% during the first quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 15,674 shares of the company’s stock valued at $347,000 after buying an additional 1,076 shares during the last quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund Corp boosted its stake in National Vision by 1.7% during the first quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund Corp now owns 68,480 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,518,000 after buying an additional 1,117 shares during the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC boosted its stake in National Vision by 252.9% during the fourth quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,694 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 1,214 shares during the last quarter. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its stake in National Vision by 56.2% during the fourth quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 6,669 shares of the company’s stock valued at $140,000 after buying an additional 2,400 shares during the last quarter.

National Vision Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as an optical retailer in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Owned & Host and Legacy. It offers eyeglasses and contact lenses, and optical accessory products; provides eye exams through its America's Best, Eyeglass World, Vista Optical, Fred Meyer, and Vista Optical military, as well as Vision Center branded stores; and offers health maintenance organization and optometric services.

