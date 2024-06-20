NatWest Group (NYSE:NWG) Sees Large Volume Increase

NatWest Group plc (NYSE:NWG – Get Free Report) shares saw unusually-strong trading volume on Thursday . Approximately 4,431,604 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 164% from the previous session’s volume of 1,679,353 shares.The stock last traded at $8.26 and had previously closed at $8.04.

NatWest Group Stock Up 3.0 %

The firm has a 50 day moving average of $7.84 and a two-hundred day moving average of $6.62. The firm has a market capitalization of $34.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.98, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.37 and a beta of 1.34. The company has a quick ratio of 1.08, a current ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17.

NatWest Group (NYSE:NWG – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Friday, April 26th. The company reported $0.26 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.23 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $3.48 billion during the quarter. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that NatWest Group plc will post 0.97 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Trading of NatWest Group

About NatWest Group

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in NWG. Natixis Advisors L.P. lifted its stake in shares of NatWest Group by 21.7% in the third quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 6,477,194 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,762,000 after acquiring an additional 1,156,216 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its stake in shares of NatWest Group by 6.7% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 6,632,743 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,347,000 after acquiring an additional 418,878 shares during the period. Brandes Investment Partners LP lifted its stake in NatWest Group by 44.4% in the fourth quarter. Brandes Investment Partners LP now owns 1,306,605 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,356,000 after buying an additional 401,868 shares during the period. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky lifted its stake in NatWest Group by 18.3% in the first quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky now owns 2,398,671 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,311,000 after buying an additional 370,200 shares during the period. Finally, O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in NatWest Group by 49.4% in the first quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 993,364 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,755,000 after buying an additional 328,518 shares during the period. 1.27% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NatWest Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides banking and financial products and services to personal, commercial, corporate, and institutional customers in the United Kingdom and internationally. It operates through Retail Banking, Private Banking, and Commercial & Institutional segments.

