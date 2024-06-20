Needham & Company LLC Lowers Jazz Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:JAZZ) Price Target to $210.00

Jazz Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:JAZZ – Get Free Report) had its price target cut by equities researchers at Needham & Company LLC from $222.00 to $210.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has a “buy” rating on the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock. Needham & Company LLC’s price objective indicates a potential upside of 94.77% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other research firms have also weighed in on JAZZ. UBS Group lowered their target price on shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals from $135.00 to $131.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, March 1st. Stifel Nicolaus upped their target price on shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals from $225.00 to $230.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, March 15th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Barclays lowered their target price on Jazz Pharmaceuticals from $230.00 to $200.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 3rd. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Wednesday, June 5th. They set a “buy” rating and a $169.00 price target for the company. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $190.00.

Jazz Pharmaceuticals Stock Performance

NASDAQ:JAZZ traded down $4.86 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $107.82. 621,052 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 680,121. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.23, a P/E/G ratio of 1.73 and a beta of 0.62. Jazz Pharmaceuticals has a twelve month low of $103.01 and a twelve month high of $146.70. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $109.25 and a 200 day moving average of $117.39. The company has a current ratio of 2.27, a quick ratio of 1.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.38.

Jazz Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:JAZZ – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 1st. The specialty pharmaceutical company reported $1.98 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.53 by ($1.55). The company had revenue of $901.98 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $938.99 million. Jazz Pharmaceuticals had a net margin of 8.61% and a return on equity of 27.86%. On average, analysts forecast that Jazz Pharmaceuticals will post 15.35 EPS for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling at Jazz Pharmaceuticals

In other news, EVP Neena M. Patil sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $109.65, for a total value of $548,250.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 36,629 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,016,369.85. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 4.40% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Jazz Pharmaceuticals

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in JAZZ. Baupost Group LLC MA raised its holdings in Jazz Pharmaceuticals by 23.7% during the 4th quarter. Baupost Group LLC MA now owns 833,696 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $102,545,000 after purchasing an additional 160,000 shares during the last quarter. Polaris Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Jazz Pharmaceuticals by 2.2% during the 4th quarter. Polaris Capital Management LLC now owns 1,267,460 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $155,898,000 after purchasing an additional 27,100 shares during the last quarter. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd bought a new position in Jazz Pharmaceuticals during the 4th quarter worth approximately $380,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new position in Jazz Pharmaceuticals during the 4th quarter worth approximately $7,201,000. Finally, Desjardins Global Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in Jazz Pharmaceuticals during the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,943,000. 89.14% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Jazz Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Jazz Pharmaceuticals plc identifies, develops, and commercializes pharmaceutical products for unmet medical needs in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company offers Xywav for cataplexy or excessive daytime sleepiness (EDS) with narcolepsy and idiopathic hypersomnia; Xyrem to treat cataplexy or EDS with narcolepsy; Epidiolex for seizures associated with Lennox-Gastaut and Dravet syndromes, or tuberous sclerosis complex; Zepzelca to treat metastatic small cell lung cancer, or with disease progression on or after platinum-based chemotherapy; Rylaze for acute lymphoblastic leukemia or lymphoblastic lymphoma; Enrylaze to treat acute lymphoblastic leukemia and lymphoblastic lymphoma; Defitelio to treat severe hepatic veno-occlusive disease; and Vyxeos for newly-diagnosed therapy-related acute myeloid leukemia.

Featured Stories

