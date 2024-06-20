NetMind Token Price Tops $6.25 on Exchanges (NMT)

NetMind Token (NMT) traded down 1.8% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 18:00 PM ET on June 20th. Over the last seven days, NetMind Token has traded 7.3% lower against the US dollar. NetMind Token has a total market cap of $230.01 million and $2.20 million worth of NetMind Token was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One NetMind Token token can now be purchased for approximately $6.25 or 0.00009608 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

NetMind Token Token Profile

NetMind Token was first traded on April 15th, 2023. NetMind Token’s total supply is 147,571,163 tokens and its circulating supply is 36,812,628 tokens. The official message board for NetMind Token is netmind.ai/blog. NetMind Token’s official Twitter account is @netmindai. NetMind Token’s official website is power.netmind.ai.

Buying and Selling NetMind Token

According to CryptoCompare, “NetMind Token (NMT) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2023and operates on the Ethereum platform. NetMind Token has a current supply of 147,571,163 with 33,450,208 in circulation. The last known price of NetMind Token is 6.3908066 USD and is up 2.69 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 45 active market(s) with $2,415,674.13 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://power.netmind.ai.”

