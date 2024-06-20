New Concept Energy (NYSE:GBR) Coverage Initiated at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of New Concept Energy (NYSE:GBR – Get Free Report) in a report released on Tuesday. The brokerage set a “sell” rating on the stock.
GBR opened at $1.47 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $1.33 and a 200 day moving average price of $1.14. New Concept Energy has a 1 year low of $0.95 and a 1 year high of $1.81.
New Concept Energy (NYSE:GBR – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 9th. The company reported $0.01 earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $0.04 million during the quarter. New Concept Energy had a negative return on equity of 0.79% and a negative net margin of 25.17%.
New Concept Energy, Inc engages in real estate rental business. The company owns approximately 190 acres of land located in Parkersburg West Virginia. It also provides advisory and management services for an independent oil and gas company. The company was formerly known as CabelTel International Corporation and changed its name to New Concept Energy, Inc in May 2008.
