New Hampshire Trust Grows Stake in American Tower Co. (NYSE:AMT)

New Hampshire Trust raised its stake in American Tower Co. (NYSE:AMT – Free Report) by 1.2% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 9,683 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 116 shares during the period. New Hampshire Trust’s holdings in American Tower were worth $1,913,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in American Tower by 0.3% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 60,930,583 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $10,020,034,000 after acquiring an additional 196,942 shares during the period. Cohen & Steers Inc. raised its stake in shares of American Tower by 3.7% in the fourth quarter. Cohen & Steers Inc. now owns 16,440,715 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $3,549,366,000 after buying an additional 583,892 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP raised its stake in shares of American Tower by 21.9% in the fourth quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 15,823,622 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $3,416,004,000 after buying an additional 2,839,570 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in shares of American Tower by 3.7% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 7,269,957 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,195,545,000 after buying an additional 258,030 shares during the period. Finally, Akre Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of American Tower by 0.5% in the fourth quarter. Akre Capital Management LLC now owns 6,804,599 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,468,977,000 after buying an additional 36,375 shares during the period. 92.69% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, Director Robert D. Hormats sold 700 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $183.50, for a total transaction of $128,450.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 7,332 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,345,422. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other American Tower news, Director Robert D. Hormats sold 700 shares of American Tower stock in a transaction on Friday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $183.50, for a total transaction of $128,450.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 7,332 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,345,422. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Sanjay Goel sold 3,504 shares of American Tower stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $200.36, for a total value of $702,061.44. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 28,413 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,692,828.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.18% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of American Tower stock traded up $1.83 on Thursday, reaching $194.61. The company had a trading volume of 339,176 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,429,544. The firm has a market cap of $90.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 43.62, a P/E/G ratio of 1.37 and a beta of 0.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.39, a current ratio of 0.85 and a quick ratio of 0.85. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $185.46 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $195.75. American Tower Co. has a 1 year low of $154.58 and a 1 year high of $219.10.

American Tower (NYSE:AMT – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, April 30th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.96 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.43 by ($0.47). The company had revenue of $2.83 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.79 billion. American Tower had a return on equity of 18.45% and a net margin of 18.42%. American Tower’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $2.54 EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that American Tower Co. will post 10.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 12th. Investors of record on Friday, June 14th will be paid a dividend of $1.62 per share. This represents a $6.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.33%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 14th. American Tower’s dividend payout ratio is currently 146.61%.

Several research firms have recently commented on AMT. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price objective on American Tower from $228.00 to $220.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 1st. Raymond James raised American Tower from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $226.00 to $248.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 1st. StockNews.com downgraded American Tower from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, March 1st. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on American Tower from $183.00 to $196.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, April 15th. Finally, Scotiabank decreased their target price on American Tower from $243.00 to $223.00 and set a “sector outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 1st. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, American Tower presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $220.91.

American Tower, one of the largest global REITs, is a leading independent owner, operator and developer of multitenant communications real estate with a portfolio of over 224,000 communications sites and a highly interconnected footprint of U.S. data center facilities.

