New Hampshire Trust Has $1.38 Million Position in Illinois Tool Works Inc. (NYSE:ITW)

New Hampshire Trust reduced its stake in Illinois Tool Works Inc. (NYSE:ITW – Free Report) by 2.2% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 5,126 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 115 shares during the period. New Hampshire Trust’s holdings in Illinois Tool Works were worth $1,375,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in Illinois Tool Works by 2.8% during the 4th quarter. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,507 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $395,000 after buying an additional 41 shares during the period. Summit Financial LLC lifted its position in shares of Illinois Tool Works by 1.6% in the 4th quarter. Summit Financial LLC now owns 2,601 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $685,000 after purchasing an additional 41 shares during the period. Catalyst Financial Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of Illinois Tool Works by 2.5% in the 4th quarter. Catalyst Financial Partners LLC now owns 1,767 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $463,000 after purchasing an additional 43 shares during the period. PFG Advisors lifted its position in shares of Illinois Tool Works by 0.7% in the 4th quarter. PFG Advisors now owns 6,655 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,743,000 after purchasing an additional 46 shares during the period. Finally, Crestwood Advisors Group LLC lifted its position in shares of Illinois Tool Works by 1.3% in the 4th quarter. Crestwood Advisors Group LLC now owns 3,635 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $952,000 after purchasing an additional 46 shares during the period. 79.77% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Illinois Tool Works Stock Up 0.6 %

ITW stock traded up $1.51 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $242.00. 157,542 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,165,843. The company has a market cap of $72.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.72, a P/E/G ratio of 3.57 and a beta of 1.11. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $245.26 and its 200-day moving average price is $254.26. The company has a quick ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 1.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.07. Illinois Tool Works Inc. has a 52 week low of $217.50 and a 52 week high of $271.15.

Illinois Tool Works Announces Dividend

Illinois Tool Works ( NYSE:ITW Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 30th. The industrial products company reported $2.44 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.35 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $3.97 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.03 billion. Illinois Tool Works had a net margin of 19.07% and a return on equity of 97.82%. Illinois Tool Works’s quarterly revenue was down 1.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $2.33 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Illinois Tool Works Inc. will post 10.22 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 11th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 28th will be paid a dividend of $1.40 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 28th. This represents a $5.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.31%. Illinois Tool Works’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 55.23%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on ITW. Barclays dropped their price target on shares of Illinois Tool Works from $229.00 to $217.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, June 4th. Truist Financial boosted their price target on shares of Illinois Tool Works from $303.00 to $305.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 1st. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Illinois Tool Works from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 13th. Citigroup boosted their price target on shares of Illinois Tool Works from $258.00 to $269.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, April 8th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price objective on shares of Illinois Tool Works from $255.00 to $244.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 1st. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $256.44.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, Director David Byron Smith, Jr. acquired 775 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 13th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $238.82 per share, with a total value of $185,085.50. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 121,506 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $29,018,062.92. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Insiders own 0.88% of the company’s stock.

About Illinois Tool Works

Illinois Tool Works Inc manufactures and sells industrial products and equipment in the United States and internationally. It operates through seven segments: Automotive OEM; Food Equipment; Test & Measurement and Electronics; Welding; Polymers & Fluids; Construction Products; and Specialty Products.

