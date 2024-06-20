New Hampshire Trust Lowers Stake in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA)

New Hampshire Trust lessened its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA – Free Report) by 3.1% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 142,082 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,524 shares during the period. Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF accounts for approximately 1.7% of New Hampshire Trust’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 11th biggest position. New Hampshire Trust’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF were worth $7,128,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. PAX Financial Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 14.6% in the 3rd quarter. PAX Financial Group LLC now owns 115,613 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,055,000 after buying an additional 14,749 shares in the last quarter. Interchange Capital Partners LLC raised its position in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 9.1% during the 3rd quarter. Interchange Capital Partners LLC now owns 35,339 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,545,000 after buying an additional 2,959 shares during the last quarter. Rathbones Group PLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF during the 3rd quarter worth $258,000. Provence Wealth Management Group acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF during the 3rd quarter worth $58,000. Finally, Regis Acquisition Inc. grew its stake in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 158.4% in the 3rd quarter. Regis Acquisition Inc. now owns 309,801 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,544,000 after acquiring an additional 189,919 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF stock traded up $0.05 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $49.93. 2,680,276 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 10,623,906. The stock has a market capitalization of $130.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.32 and a beta of 0.88. Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF has a twelve month low of $41.48 and a twelve month high of $51.28. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $49.83 and a 200 day simple moving average of $48.73.

The Vanguard Developed Markets Index Fund (VEA) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund tracks a market-cap weighted index of large-, mid- and small-cap stocks from developed markets outside the US. VEA was launched on Jul 20, 2007 and is managed by Vanguard.

