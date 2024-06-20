New Hampshire Trust Purchases 426 Shares of Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX)

New Hampshire Trust boosted its position in Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX – Free Report) by 1.4% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 30,968 shares of the coffee company’s stock after purchasing an additional 426 shares during the quarter. New Hampshire Trust’s holdings in Starbucks were worth $2,830,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in SBUX. Interchange Capital Partners LLC raised its holdings in Starbucks by 21.4% in the third quarter. Interchange Capital Partners LLC now owns 7,952 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $726,000 after purchasing an additional 1,400 shares in the last quarter. Rathbones Group PLC increased its holdings in shares of Starbucks by 11.3% during the third quarter. Rathbones Group PLC now owns 60,011 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $5,477,000 after acquiring an additional 6,108 shares in the last quarter. V Square Quantitative Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Starbucks by 1,654.4% during the third quarter. V Square Quantitative Management LLC now owns 2,000 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $183,000 after acquiring an additional 1,886 shares in the last quarter. SBB Research Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of Starbucks by 22.6% during the third quarter. SBB Research Group LLC now owns 8,886 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $811,000 after acquiring an additional 1,639 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Institutional & Family Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Starbucks by 0.4% during the third quarter. Institutional & Family Asset Management LLC now owns 56,045 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $5,115,000 after acquiring an additional 251 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 72.29% of the company’s stock.

SBUX has been the subject of several analyst reports. Wedbush reduced their price target on Starbucks from $95.00 to $92.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, April 26th. Bank of America raised their price target on Starbucks from $108.00 to $112.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, June 10th. BTIG Research reduced their price target on Starbucks from $115.00 to $100.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 1st. William Blair downgraded Starbucks from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 1st. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price target on Starbucks from $90.00 to $80.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 1st. Seventeen analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $95.00.

Shares of SBUX stock traded up $0.03 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $80.23. 1,800,504 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 10,201,633. Starbucks Co. has a 12-month low of $71.80 and a 12-month high of $107.66. The company has a market cap of $90.88 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.09, a P/E/G ratio of 1.75 and a beta of 0.96. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $80.61 and a 200 day moving average price of $88.89.

Starbucks (NASDAQ:SBUX – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 30th. The coffee company reported $0.68 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.79 by ($0.11). Starbucks had a net margin of 11.38% and a negative return on equity of 49.91%. The company had revenue of $8.56 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.12 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.74 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 1.8% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts predict that Starbucks Co. will post 3.59 EPS for the current year.

In other Starbucks news, CFO Rachel Ruggeri sold 3,750 shares of Starbucks stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.00, for a total value of $300,000.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 65,431 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,234,480. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other Starbucks news, CFO Rachel Ruggeri sold 3,750 shares of Starbucks stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.00, for a total value of $300,000.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 65,431 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,234,480. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Michael Aaron Conway sold 3,250 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.00, for a total value of $260,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 78,304 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,264,320. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 10,750 shares of company stock valued at $878,893 in the last quarter. 1.98% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Starbucks Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a roaster, marketer, and retailer of coffee worldwide. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Channel Development. Its stores offer coffee and tea beverages, roasted whole beans and ground coffees, single serve products, and ready-to-drink beverages; and various food products, such as pastries, breakfast sandwiches, and lunch items.

