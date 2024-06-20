New Hampshire Trust Sells 554 Shares of Novartis AG (NYSE:NVS)

New Hampshire Trust cut its holdings in Novartis AG (NYSE:NVS – Free Report) by 5.4% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 9,623 shares of the company’s stock after selling 554 shares during the period. New Hampshire Trust’s holdings in Novartis were worth $931,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Frazier Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Novartis in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Richardson Financial Services Inc. bought a new position in Novartis during the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. Operose Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Novartis during the third quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Planned Solutions Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Novartis in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Finally, AdvisorNet Financial Inc raised its holdings in shares of Novartis by 480.0% in the 4th quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 348 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 288 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 13.12% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts have weighed in on the company. BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on Novartis from $114.00 to $116.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 24th. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of Novartis in a report on Thursday, May 30th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $120.00 target price on the stock. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, one has assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $116.67.

Novartis Price Performance

Novartis stock traded up $0.40 on Thursday, reaching $105.34. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 333,526 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,474,632. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $100.42 and its 200 day moving average price is $100.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a current ratio of 0.90. The company has a market cap of $215.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.16, a PEG ratio of 1.61 and a beta of 0.58. Novartis AG has a twelve month low of $92.19 and a twelve month high of $108.78.

Novartis (NYSE:NVS – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, April 23rd. The company reported $1.80 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.73 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $11.83 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.50 billion. Novartis had a net margin of 31.33% and a return on equity of 32.15%. Equities analysts expect that Novartis AG will post 7.27 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Novartis

Novartis AG engages in the research, development, manufacture, and marketing of healthcare products in Switzerland and internationally. The company offers prescription medicines for patients and physicians. It focuses on therapeutic areas, such as cardiovascular, renal and metabolic, immunology, neuroscience, and oncology, as well as ophthalmology and hematology.

