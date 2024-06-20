New Hampshire Trust Sells 56 Shares of Danaher Co. (NYSE:DHR)

New Hampshire Trust lessened its stake in Danaher Co. (NYSE:DHR – Free Report) by 0.4% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 13,929 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 56 shares during the period. New Hampshire Trust’s holdings in Danaher were worth $3,478,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV lifted its stake in shares of Danaher by 5.2% in the 1st quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 97,437 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $24,332,000 after acquiring an additional 4,818 shares during the last quarter. Rise Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Danaher during the 1st quarter worth approximately $87,000. Neville Rodie & Shaw Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Danaher by 2.5% during the 1st quarter. Neville Rodie & Shaw Inc. now owns 93,120 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $23,254,000 after acquiring an additional 2,263 shares during the period. Ferguson Wellman Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Danaher by 9.1% during the 1st quarter. Ferguson Wellman Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,519 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $379,000 after acquiring an additional 127 shares during the period. Finally, Emprise Bank bought a new stake in shares of Danaher in the 1st quarter worth approximately $949,000. Institutional investors own 79.05% of the company’s stock.

Danaher Stock Performance

NYSE DHR traded down $10.01 on Thursday, reaching $247.50. 2,163,937 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,773,654. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $254.06 and a 200-day moving average price of $245.00. The firm has a market cap of $183.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 43.65, a P/E/G ratio of 3.94 and a beta of 0.85. Danaher Co. has a fifty-two week low of $182.09 and a fifty-two week high of $269.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a quick ratio of 1.51 and a current ratio of 1.85.

Danaher Dividend Announcement

Danaher ( NYSE:DHR Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 23rd. The conglomerate reported $1.92 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.72 by $0.20. The business had revenue of $5.80 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.62 billion. Danaher had a net margin of 16.78% and a return on equity of 11.43%. The company’s revenue was down 2.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $2.36 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that Danaher Co. will post 7.63 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 26th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 28th will be paid a dividend of $0.27 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 28th. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.44%. Danaher’s dividend payout ratio is currently 18.31%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Danaher

In other Danaher news, CEO Rainer Blair sold 47,175 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $249.22, for a total value of $11,756,953.50. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 115,995 shares in the company, valued at approximately $28,908,273.90. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, CFO Matthew Mcgrew sold 46,377 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $253.05, for a total transaction of $11,735,699.85. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 29,407 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,441,441.35. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Rainer Blair sold 47,175 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $249.22, for a total transaction of $11,756,953.50. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 115,995 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $28,908,273.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 148,783 shares of company stock worth $37,536,717. Insiders own 11.10% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. HSBC raised Danaher from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $250.00 to $280.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 17th. StockNews.com upgraded Danaher from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday. Robert W. Baird upped their price objective on Danaher from $259.00 to $271.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 24th. TD Cowen increased their price target on Danaher from $280.00 to $290.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 24th. Finally, Barclays increased their price target on Danaher from $260.00 to $270.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 24th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Danaher currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $269.29.

About Danaher

Danaher Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets professional, medical, industrial, and commercial products and services worldwide. The Biotechnology segments offers bioprocess technologies, consumables, and services that advance, accelerate, and integrate the development and manufacture of therapeutics; cell line and cell culture media development services; cell culture media, process liquids and buffers for manufacturing, chromatography resins, filtration technologies, aseptic fill finish; single-use hardware and consumables and services, such as the design and installation of full manufacturing suites; lab filtration, separation, and purification; lab-scale protein purification and analytical tools; reagents, membranes, and services; and healthcare filtration solutions.

See Also

