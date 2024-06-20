New York Mortgage Trust (NASDAQ:NYMTZ) Stock Price Down 0.5%

New York Mortgage Trust, Inc. (NASDAQ:NYMTZ – Get Free Report)’s share price was down 0.5% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $19.74 and last traded at $19.75. Approximately 7,017 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 11% from the average daily volume of 7,894 shares. The stock had previously closed at $19.85.

New York Mortgage Trust Stock Performance

The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $18.48 and a 200-day simple moving average of $17.97.

About New York Mortgage Trust

New York Mortgage Trust, Inc acquires, invests in, finances, and manages mortgage-related single-family and multi-family residential assets in the United States. Its targeted investments include residential loans, including business purpose loans; structured multi-family property investments, such as preferred equity in, and mezzanine loans to owners of multi-family properties; non-agency residential mortgage-backed securities (RMBS); agency RMBS; commercial mortgage-backed securities (CMBS); single-family rental properties; and other mortgage, residential housing, and credit-related assets.

Featured Articles

