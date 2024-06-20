Newmont (NYSE:NEM) Raised to Buy at UBS Group

UBS Group upgraded shares of Newmont (NYSE:NEM – Free Report) from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a research report released on Monday morning, MarketBeat reports. UBS Group currently has $50.00 target price on the basic materials company’s stock, up from their previous target price of $40.00.

Several other research analysts have also commented on the stock. Citigroup dropped their price objective on shares of Newmont from $60.00 to $45.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 4th. TD Securities boosted their target price on shares of Newmont from $43.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock a hold rating in a report on Friday, April 26th. National Bank Financial downgraded shares of Newmont from an outperform overweight rating to a sector perform overweight rating in a report on Tuesday, April 30th. BMO Capital Markets cut their price objective on shares of Newmont from $54.00 to $53.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, May 21st. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on Newmont in a research report on Thursday, February 29th. They issued a buy rating and a $38.00 target price on the stock. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $49.07.

Newmont stock opened at $41.79 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $48.19 billion, a P/E ratio of -15.65, a PEG ratio of 0.35 and a beta of 0.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 2.15 and a quick ratio of 1.90. Newmont has a 1 year low of $29.42 and a 1 year high of $45.92. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $41.18 and its 200-day moving average price is $37.98.

Newmont (NYSE:NEM – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 25th. The basic materials company reported $0.55 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.35 by $0.20. Newmont had a negative net margin of 20.19% and a positive return on equity of 6.88%. The company had revenue of $4.02 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.66 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.40 earnings per share. Newmont’s quarterly revenue was up 50.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts predict that Newmont will post 2.42 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 27th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 4th will be paid a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.39%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 4th. Newmont’s payout ratio is presently -37.45%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in NEM. State of Alaska Department of Revenue increased its position in Newmont by 27.5% during the fourth quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 170,138 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $7,041,000 after buying an additional 36,645 shares during the period. American International Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Newmont by 24.8% in the fourth quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 292,735 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $12,116,000 after acquiring an additional 58,217 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Newmont by 34.1% in the fourth quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,280,730 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $53,009,000 after acquiring an additional 325,320 shares during the last quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of Newmont by 13.5% in the fourth quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 795,517 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $32,926,000 after acquiring an additional 94,692 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Premier Fund Managers Ltd acquired a new position in Newmont in the fourth quarter valued at $1,276,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.85% of the company’s stock.

Newmont Corporation engages in the production and exploration of gold. It also explores for copper, silver, zinc, and lead. The company has operations and/or assets in the United States, Canada, Mexico, Dominican Republic, Peru, Suriname, Argentina, Chile, Australia, Papua New Guinea, Ecuador, Fiji, and Ghana.

