NFT Reaches Market Capitalization of $683,556.13 (NFT)

NFT (NFT) traded flat against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 22:00 PM E.T. on June 19th. One NFT token can now be purchased for $0.0185 or 0.00000040 BTC on exchanges. During the last week, NFT has traded 1.3% higher against the U.S. dollar. NFT has a market cap of $683,556.13 and approximately $9.00 worth of NFT was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Toncoin (TON) traded 2.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $7.01 or 0.00010761 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.03 or 0.00009260 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $65,161.11 or 1.00071866 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $8.08 or 0.00012416 BTC.

BITICA COIN (BDCC) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0400 or 0.00000061 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded 23.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.64 or 0.00000977 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $3.40 or 0.00005216 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded 3.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0311 or 0.00000048 BTC.

MetisDAO (METIS) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $53.30 or 0.00081849 BTC.

NFT Profile

NFT is a token. Its launch date was August 18th, 2020. NFT’s total supply is 88,888,888 tokens and its circulating supply is 36,863,404 tokens. NFT’s official message board is nftprotocol.substack.com. NFT’s official Twitter account is @nft_protocol. The official website for NFT is www.nft.org.

NFT Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “NFT (NFT) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2020and operates on the Ethereum platform. NFT has a current supply of 88,888,888 with 36,863,404 in circulation. The last known price of NFT is 0.01854295 USD and is up 0.00 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 8 active market(s) with $0.00 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.nft.org/.”

