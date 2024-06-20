NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE) Shares Sold by Adirondack Trust Co.

Adirondack Trust Co. reduced its position in shares of NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE – Free Report) by 2.2% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 6,592 shares of the footwear maker’s stock after selling 145 shares during the period. Adirondack Trust Co.’s holdings in NIKE were worth $620,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in NKE. Iron Horse Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in NIKE by 120.7% during the 4th quarter. Iron Horse Wealth Management LLC now owns 256 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 140 shares during the period. Planned Solutions Inc. bought a new position in shares of NIKE during the fourth quarter worth about $29,000. True Wealth Design LLC raised its stake in shares of NIKE by 106.4% in the 4th quarter. True Wealth Design LLC now owns 291 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 150 shares in the last quarter. Core Wealth Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in NIKE by 408.5% during the fourth quarter. Core Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 300 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 241 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Frank Rimerman Advisors LLC acquired a new position in NIKE during the fourth quarter worth about $33,000. 64.25% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on NKE shares. Evercore ISI cut their price target on shares of NIKE from $127.00 to $117.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, March 22nd. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price target on shares of NIKE from $135.00 to $120.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, March 22nd. StockNews.com upgraded NIKE from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 13th. Barclays reduced their price objective on NIKE from $142.00 to $114.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, March 25th. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group cut their target price on NIKE from $140.00 to $120.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 18th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and twenty-one have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, NIKE presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $114.63.

In other NIKE news, Chairman Mark G. Parker sold 168,378 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $93.14, for a total value of $15,682,726.92. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now owns 1,102,090 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $102,648,662.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other NIKE news, Chairman Mark G. Parker sold 168,378 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $93.14, for a total transaction of $15,682,726.92. Following the transaction, the chairman now owns 1,102,090 shares in the company, valued at $102,648,662.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, VP Johanna Nielsen sold 282 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $93.64, for a total transaction of $26,406.48. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 730 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $68,357.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 213,660 shares of company stock valued at $19,946,333. Insiders own 0.50% of the company’s stock.

NKE stock traded up $1.12 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $95.90. The stock had a trading volume of 4,764,153 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,092,746. NIKE, Inc. has a 1-year low of $88.66 and a 1-year high of $123.39. The company has a fifty day moving average of $93.43 and a 200 day moving average of $100.17. The company has a current ratio of 2.74, a quick ratio of 1.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63. The stock has a market capitalization of $144.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.84, a PEG ratio of 1.77 and a beta of 1.05.

NIKE (NYSE:NKE – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 21st. The footwear maker reported $0.98 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.69 by $0.29. The firm had revenue of $12.43 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.28 billion. NIKE had a return on equity of 39.41% and a net margin of 10.14%. On average, equities analysts expect that NIKE, Inc. will post 3.76 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 3rd will be issued a dividend of $0.37 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 3rd. This represents a $1.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.54%. NIKE’s dividend payout ratio is currently 43.53%.

NIKE, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, markets, and sells athletic footwear, apparel, equipment, accessories, and services worldwide. The company provides athletic and casual footwear, apparel, and accessories under the Jumpman trademark; and casual sneakers, apparel, and accessories under the Converse, Chuck Taylor, All Star, One Star, Star Chevron, and Jack Purcell trademarks.

