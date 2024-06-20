NIKE (NYSE:NKE) Price Target Cut to $116.00

NIKE (NYSE:NKE – Get Free Report) had its target price dropped by equities researchers at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $122.00 to $116.00 in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has an “overweight” rating on the footwear maker’s stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co.‘s price objective points to a potential upside of 22.35% from the company’s current price.

A number of other research analysts also recently issued reports on NKE. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price objective on shares of NIKE from $135.00 to $120.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, March 22nd. Robert W. Baird reduced their price target on NIKE from $140.00 to $125.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, March 22nd. Citigroup lowered their price objective on NIKE from $135.00 to $125.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 14th. UBS Group reduced their target price on NIKE from $138.00 to $125.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, March 22nd. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group dropped their price target on NIKE from $140.00 to $120.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 18th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and twenty-one have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $114.63.

Shares of NYSE:NKE traded up $0.03 during trading on Thursday, reaching $94.81. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,400,600 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,062,349. The company has a current ratio of 2.74, a quick ratio of 1.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63. NIKE has a 12 month low of $88.66 and a 12 month high of $123.39. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $93.43 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $100.17. The stock has a market capitalization of $143.10 billion, a PE ratio of 27.84, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.77 and a beta of 1.05.

NIKE (NYSE:NKE – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 21st. The footwear maker reported $0.98 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.69 by $0.29. The firm had revenue of $12.43 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.28 billion. NIKE had a net margin of 10.14% and a return on equity of 39.41%. On average, research analysts predict that NIKE will post 3.76 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, VP Johanna Nielsen sold 282 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $93.64, for a total transaction of $26,406.48. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 730 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $68,357.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other NIKE news, Chairman Mark G. Parker sold 168,378 shares of NIKE stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $93.14, for a total value of $15,682,726.92. Following the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 1,102,090 shares in the company, valued at approximately $102,648,662.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, VP Johanna Nielsen sold 282 shares of NIKE stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $93.64, for a total value of $26,406.48. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 730 shares in the company, valued at $68,357.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 213,660 shares of company stock valued at $19,946,333 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.50% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Iron Horse Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of NIKE by 120.7% in the 4th quarter. Iron Horse Wealth Management LLC now owns 256 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 140 shares during the period. Annapolis Financial Services LLC lifted its holdings in shares of NIKE by 440.0% in the 1st quarter. Annapolis Financial Services LLC now owns 270 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 220 shares during the period. Planned Solutions Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of NIKE in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $29,000. True Wealth Design LLC raised its holdings in NIKE by 106.4% during the fourth quarter. True Wealth Design LLC now owns 291 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Core Wealth Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in NIKE by 408.5% during the fourth quarter. Core Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 300 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 241 shares during the last quarter. 64.25% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NIKE, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, markets, and sells athletic footwear, apparel, equipment, accessories, and services worldwide. The company provides athletic and casual footwear, apparel, and accessories under the Jumpman trademark; and casual sneakers, apparel, and accessories under the Converse, Chuck Taylor, All Star, One Star, Star Chevron, and Jack Purcell trademarks.

