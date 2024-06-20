Nikola (NASDAQ:NKLA) Trading Down 24.1%

Nikola Co. (NASDAQ:NKLA – Get Free Report)’s share price traded down 24.1% during trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as $0.36 and last traded at $0.37. 81,063,180 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 9% from the average session volume of 89,113,180 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.48.

Several analysts have issued reports on the company. DA Davidson restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $1.00 price objective on shares of Nikola in a research note on Wednesday, June 12th. Bryan, Garnier & Co assumed coverage on shares of Nikola in a research report on Thursday, May 16th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $1.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Wolfe Research began coverage on shares of Nikola in a research note on Tuesday, April 9th. They set a “peer perform” rating for the company.

The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $0.57 and a 200 day simple moving average of $0.70. The stock has a market cap of $476.56 million, a P/E ratio of -0.36 and a beta of 2.11. The company has a current ratio of 1.73, a quick ratio of 1.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46.

Nikola (NASDAQ:NKLA – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 7th. The company reported ($0.10) EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.10). The company had revenue of $7.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $15.05 million. On average, equities analysts expect that Nikola Co. will post -0.39 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Nikola news, CEO Stephen J. Girsky acquired 1,000,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 20th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $0.54 per share, for a total transaction of $540,000.00. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 7,243,005 shares in the company, valued at $3,911,222.70. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Insiders own 0.74% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of Nikola in the 1st quarter valued at about $1,161,000. Tidal Investments LLC lifted its stake in shares of Nikola by 32.4% in the first quarter. Tidal Investments LLC now owns 744,821 shares of the company’s stock worth $775,000 after acquiring an additional 182,132 shares during the period. California State Teachers Retirement System boosted its holdings in Nikola by 3.1% in the first quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 1,063,199 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,106,000 after acquiring an additional 32,266 shares during the last quarter. Bayesian Capital Management LP increased its position in Nikola by 207.0% during the 1st quarter. Bayesian Capital Management LP now owns 496,800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $517,000 after purchasing an additional 335,000 shares during the period. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its position in Nikola by 39.0% during the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 210,724 shares of the company’s stock valued at $220,000 after purchasing an additional 59,098 shares during the period. 37.38% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Nikola Corporation operates as a technology innovator and integrator that develops energy and transportation solutions in the United States and internationally. The company operates in truck and energy units. It commercializes battery electric vehicles (BEV) and hydrogen fuel cell electric vehicles (FCEV) to the trucking sector.

